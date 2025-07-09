Larsa Pippen Admits Dating 47YO Ex-Boyfriend Hit Her With Stinging Reality Check

“I would have dated someone fifteen, sixteen years, twenty years older than me, or, someone fifteen, sixteen years younger than me.” That’s what Larsa Pippen said. And honestly? She’s living it. The 50-year-old is currently dating 31-year-old Jeff Coby, embracing a 19-year age gap with zero hesitation. In fact, she’s already talking marriage. But before Jeff, Larsa dated someone on the opposite end of the spectrum—a 47-year-old man. And that relationship, she says, was the wake-up call she didn’t know she needed.

In a candid clip re-shared by Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa, during her appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, revealed she actually dated a 47-year-old man before getting together with Jeff Coby. It didn’t last long—and not because of the number on his driver’s license.

“I dated a guy who was 47 years old before I dated Jeff, and he was so immature,” she said. “And when I broke up with him, I said to him, ‘There’s a reason why I dated you.’ He’s like ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘just to prove that age is nothing but a number. I’ll never date anyone like you ever again.’,” she shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That relationship came with red fags in neon. “He literally was like, ‘I never want to be married, I am afraid of commitment’… just the things he would do and stuff,” she explained. Every time she tried to cut him off?

AD

“He would go crazy and buy me like thousands of dollars in flowers and send me all the stuff and send me bags,” she said. “Every time I would push him, he would do more like trying to come back, knowing damn well he was dating someone… you wasted all her time, had a kid with her, and didn’t marry her. So chances are that’s just who you are gonna be forever, let me keep it moving.”

Her bottom line: “At 47 years old, you gotta decide what you want. If at 47 years old you don’t know what you want, you got issues.” This definitely isn’t the first time Larsa Pippen shut down the age gap drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) Expand Post

Back when dating Marcus Jordan—Michael Jordan’s son, 16 years her junior—she made her stance clear. “I’ve dated guys a lot older than me—Scottie is 10 years older than me—so I don’t really view age as you’re mature or immature,” she told Tamron Hall.

And honestly, she made a point: if you can go to war at 18 or legally drink at 21, maturity isn’t just about age. For Larsa, it’s about the person, not the number. “Age was not one of those things that were on my list. It was more about character… a human being, rather than how old are they.” And now, finally, after all the headlines, Larsa found her soft era — and Jeff Coby is at the center of it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larsa Pippen found what she was missing in a ‘younger’ Jeff Coby

If you thought Larsa Pippen’s love life was all glitz, drama, and red carpets—think again. This time, she’s in her soft era, and Jeff Coby is at the center of it. What’s different? “We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy,” she says. No need for flashy date nights or extravagant getaways—just two people vibing over game recaps and board games. The biggest green flag?

Coby’s already in the family group chat energy. “They have the best relationship,” Larsa says about him and her kids. “They play board games. They love to hang out. They talk basketball.” Especially with her son Scotty Jr., who’s now with the Memphis Grizzlies, Coby fits right in. And honestly, that easy, natural fit might be the most romantic part of all. “I feel like [Coby’s] very normal, and him around my family is just an easy place for us,” Larsa shares.

After years of dating men who didn’t get why she loved being around her siblings and parents so much, she’s finally with someone who just… gets it. “In the past I dated guys that… weren’t as close to their family as I was,” she said. But Jeff? He’s all in on the family-first mindset. It’s no wonder her kids gave their stamp of approval, especially after asking her to end things with Marcus Jordan. This new chapter? It feels like a clean slate—and one that everyone’s rooting for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, if you’re wondering if this love story is headed for the aisle, Larsa’s not exactly being coy about it. Coby spilled the tea in May: “We’re getting married November 2025. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage.” And while Larsa isn’t sweating the rock’s carat count, she’s definitely got a Pinterest board in mind. “We haven’t really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval.” But here’s the thing—what really draws her in now is less about flash and more about depth. “If you’re smart and you have goals and ambitions, I like to be motivated,” she says.

And Jeff? He’s checking all the boxes: “really kind,” “smart,” and exactly the kind of partner she’s been looking for. After years of navigating public relationships, unexpected headlines, and constant judgment, Larsa Pippen seems to have found what she was missing—not just in a partner, but in peace.