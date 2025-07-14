Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan Break-Up Changed One Habit as Future Plans With Jeff Coby Emerge

If there was any doubt before, it’s clear that Larsa Pippen has well and truly moved on from her last relationship. Her romance with Marcus Jordan played out publicly – from sporadic sightings before going social media official, to Michael Jordan’s apparent disapproval, tensions with the RHOM cast, and even their two breakups. Now she’s dating Jeff Coby, and only recently has she been candid about how they met. And it’s hard not to notice the difference in how she is with Jeff than she was with Jordan.

Very recently, Coby accompanied her to New York for the launch of her tequila Olujo. He was a silent presence in the press tour while Pippen opened up about their relationship on Z100. She revealed a major takeaway from her relationship with Jordan that has changed her.

“My last relationship was really public. My breakup was really public, and that was kind of hard. So when I started dating Jeff, I really wanted things to be very normal, very quiet,” Larsa said. Now she did show Coby on her Instagram right after they were spotted at a RHOM castmate’s party. They had met at their common gym a little while before their relationship went public. What’s different is how much of her and Coby’s relationship she is open about.

“Like, I didn’t want to necessarily, like, you know, throw my relationship on Instagram and share it with the world. And then I kind of realized I have to live my life. And if I like a photo of us, like, why shouldn’t I post it? Why shouldn’t I live in my truth and be happy?”

Like she says, Larsa does share personal moments with Coby online. Recently, she teased the 31-year-old for splurging on a $600 pen. However, Coby had switched his Instagram to private almost immediately after they were spotted at Marysol Patton’s birthday. He very recently made it public again.

Their relationship got talked about a lot. The RHOM star deals with it most of the time, but it doesn’t mean all the scrutiny doesn’t bother her.

Larsa Pippen’s got a clear plan for her current relationship

When Larsa Pippen began dating Marcus Jordan, he was on the Bravo show, co-hosted the Separation Anxiety podcast with her, and even appeared on the RHOM reunion, where things got ugly. In the fallout from the reunion, Marcus and Larsa broke up, made up, and broke up again. During that, they scrubbed off all traces of the several social media posts and comments about each other.

Their relationship was heavily criticized because of Marcus’s father, Michael Jordan, and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen’s, strained friendship. Before that, Larsa was blasted for dating her son’s teammate, Malik Beasley (which she blames on COVID). And she had a tryst with Tristan Thompson, too, while his timeline with Khloe Kardashian was vague. Her relationship with Jeff Coby might not be as dramatic, but the age gap raises a few eyebrows and draws some unsavory comments.

To those people, Larsa says, “I feel like the people that are negative and commenting on that are people that have never had a successful relationship. They’re not like killing it in their personal life. So, they’re going to sit here and scrutinize someone else because the people that are happy.” She further adds, “I’m not going on someone else’s Instagram page to talk negative. I’m not there hating on anyone. I’m like, I’m in my own lane… I’m good. So, it’s like, I’m going to post whatever I want. I’m going to do whatever I want and be happy.”

The new Larsa revealed a lot more about outgrowing Marcus on RHOM’s season 7 premiere. Her kids made her see the red flags in her relationship and urged her to break up. Because of their support, she can tell her critics, “I just don’t care.” She emphasized that her kids, family, and business empire are more important than a little negative attention. Because, “I have enough real love in my life.”

She’s, however, doing things differently. Jeff Coby stays out of the interview circuit, no podcasts, no WWHL, and she’s completely shut down chances of him popping up on RHOM. Reminiscent of the time Marcus claimed they had a wedding venue picked, Coby also told paps they have a wedding in the works.

The newly turned 51-year-old mom of four immediately clarified it was a joke. Though she’s not completely denying future marriage plans. When asked what’s in store for the next year, Larsa dropped a major hint. “I’m really excited about my new relationship. I feel like I’m really happy. I’m in a really good place. We’re just making big plans these days. So, it’s fun.”

What could those big plans be? We’d have to wait for Larsa and Jeff to drop them on Instagram when they feel like it.