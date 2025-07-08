Larsa Pippen Admits Scotty Pippen Jr. Confronted Her After Embarrassing Stint

The cast of RHOM and basketball-playing boyfriends come and go. Larsa Pippen knows there’s no bigger constant in her life than her kids. And sure, some Internet opinionators have a lot to say about the kind of mom she is. Especially when she dated one of her son’s teammates. But by her own admission, she’s always considered her kids in every decision. Very recently, she admitted her kids helped her make her breakup with Marcus Jordan permanent. She also revealed what they think about her current relationship. That’s how much she weighs their opinions in her life.

While in New York for the launch of her tequila brand, Olujo, and her birthday, Larsa Pippen stopped by Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. She got candid about potentially having kids with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby one day because by her own admission, “I feel like I’m a really good mom.”

There was a time when certain people online said otherwise. That was mostly during her bitter split with Scottie Pippen, dating Malik Beasley who was Scotty Pippen Jr.’s teammate then, and for her fling with Tristan Thompson during his drama with Khloe Kardashian. Most agreed that it was Scotty Jr. who was in the worst spot in the public eye.

That’s why when Yee says, “It’s funny because it has to be hard for them too to have like you as their mom because you’re famous,” Larsa responds, “I feel like it’s harder for Scotty.”

Larsa has four kids – Scotty Jr., Justin, Preston, and Sophia – with ex, Scottie Pippen. Justin and Preston are college basketball players. Sophia is a model and is still in high school. Scotty Pippen Jr. is of course building his own NBA resume with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s the one dealing with his mom’s public life almost directly. So sometimes he has to keep her in check.

“The other ones are okay, but like Scotty being in the NBA, like, you know, if I say crazy things on TV, he’s like, ‘Oh my god, did you have to say that?’ He’s like, ‘Now that I’m in the locker room,’ yeah, he’s like, ‘What are you saying? What are you saying? What are you doing?’”

What does Larsa, who just turned 51, say to her 24-year-old son? “I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t mean it like that. It came off like that.’ You’re like, ‘You’re used to me.‘” Her kids indeed are used to her public life. That’s why they’ve stepped in when she needed them the most.

How Scotty Pippen Jr. & Co. deal with their Mom’s love life

Scotty Pippen Jr. has a few ways to keep Larsa’s public life away from his career. She revealed once that Scotty doesn’t let her sit courtside at Grizzlies games with his teammates’ families. Larsa sits farther from the public view and he expects her to keep her interaction with other WAGs and NBA families to a minimum.

For Scotty Jr., perhaps the worst of his mom’s public persona struck when she had a brief relationship with Malik Beasley while they were still teammates on the Lakers. On Jason Lee’s show a few weeks ago, she admitted that a short-lived relationship was a misjudgment during a bad time.

“It was a mistake….I had COVID brain. I had just had COVID. I was stuck in my house and hadn’t gone anywhere. And he was there and he was like on me, you know, like, let me see. Let me come see you. Let me come see you. And I thought, OK, come see me,” Larsa explained. She further said that Scotty and Beasley talked it out and fixed their friendship.

But this wasn’t the only time the fallout of Larsa’s relationship affected her kids too. After her messy breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa revealed she regretted introducing him to her kids. Scotty Jr. and his siblings had to bring the “red flags” to her attention and urge her to end their on-and-off relationship.

If you’ve kept up with RHOM’s latest season, Justin Pippen was advising Larsa in navigating her friendship with Lisa Hochstein after the latter remained in touch with Marcus. Meanwhile, Larsa’s kids and family are warming up to Jeff Coby. The 35-year-old former basketball player actually has regular conversations with Scotty Jr. So maybe this is one of his mom’s relationships he doesn’t have to worry about.