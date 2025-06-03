Larsa Pippen Bids Farewell to 9-Month-Old Home As Boyfriend, Jeff Coby Teased Major Development

Larsa Pippen is all set for her new destination. The 50-year-old is turning a new chapter in her life. Just recently, there were wedding rumors about her and her new beau, Jeff Coby. While keeping her focus on business with new endeavors such as the dating app Date.com, Larsa is also balancing love in her life. Amidst the new beginning, she excitedly announced a new development in her life.

It’s not about the wedding yet. The Real Housewives of Miami actress has been looking for an abode for a long time. The hunt must have ended. And just recently, the actress shared that she is relocating. During the process, she also gave a special shout-out to the packers and movers she always relies on. “So excited for @roadwaymoving to be helping me with my move,” she captioned it.

While she did seemingly move to a new location, it’s unknown whether this is her new house. After this, she also shared another glimpse in a snippet, where the movers’ team had started to unpack everything. “@roadwaymoving makes moving so easy and stress free. They are so professional and I never have any issues,” Larsa praised their work. Nearly nine months ago, during a conversation with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Larsa shared that her recently bought house is under renovation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Throughout the past few months, Larsa kept sharing the jaw-dropping renovation work done on her house. At the time, she was part of the House of Villains show and hoped that if she were to win and acquire the $200k prize, she would like to spend it on her renovation project.

While she didn’t win, the renovation work has seemingly successfully ended. This isn’t the only new revelation! In talks with Us Weekly, Coby alluded that he is “looking” into engagement rings. “We’re both super busy at the moment. The only thing I can say is to confirm that it’s coming,” he added.

via Imago Larsa Pippen [Image via Instagram]

After the two started dating a month ago, rumors of their wedding began to circulate, which only escalated after Coby’s comments. However, nothing is confirmed until Coby and Larsa decide to make it official. This came at a time when Larsa’s house had an unwanted visitor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why did the new visitor make Larsa Pippen panic?

As mentioned earlier, the actress once shared a glimpse of her newly renovated bathroom. One side featured a shower area, while the other had a bathtub made of clear, bronze-colored material. Apart from daily updates, she also kept sharing rare glimpses.

However, just a few weeks ago, panic spread among her followers when she shared an Instagram story revealing that an unwanted guest had entered her home. “My housekeeper found a snake in the house and said it’s [the] size of a cobra. I’m freaking out,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At first, she feared it might be a cobra. In a follow-up IG story, she mentioned that she had already contacted someone to handle the situation. Later, she shared a picture of a skinny white reptile on her IG story and wrote, “So it’s not a cobra, but it’s still a snake.” Hopefully, with the unwanted guest out, this might be the right time for the move in.

She also expressed her excitement about finally owning a home. “It’s been such a crazy journey for me living in homes that I’ve built with Scottie (Pippen). I was in my last house for 17 years, and I really enjoyed those 17 years, but this is mine,” she said. Larsa clarified that she didn’t use any of her divorce settlement money to build the house. She shared how the investment made her “proud.” As for the wedding rumors, we must wait until the two make anything official!