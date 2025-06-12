Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence on La La Anthony’s Claims on Seemingly Estranged Kim Kardashian Friendship

Larsa Pippen is taking on the La La Anthony approach. The Real Housewives of Miami actress is no stranger to making headlines. From her dating life to her business ventures, the actress’ life has drawn attention from fans and netizens. As the new Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami dropped, Larsa and her co-star Lisa Hochstein’s fallout is making the rounds. However, there has been equal interest in another fallout between Larsa and her former close friend. Do you remember the frequent socialite visitor at Larsa’s celebrity-studded parties who suddenly stopped showing up? The mother of four finally broke her silence, as their mutual friend expressed uncertainty.

Questions were bubbling up as the RHOM stars landed for the premiere of the show. The Bravo star also took the time to respond to some questions that have been making rounds on social media for a while now. What does she think about La La Anthony who is a good friend of the Kardashians dodging questions about her?

For those who don’t know, during Anthony’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked about Larsa. La La admitted that she doesn’t get to see Larsa much since they live in different places, and she doesn’t visit Miami often, where Larsa lives. Following this, she was asked whether Larsa and Kardashian still meet. While she responded, “I don’t see her”, La La seemed quite surprised by the question.

When asked about this bizarre situation, Larsa seemed much more baffled than Anthony. “I don’t know I mean the last time I don’t know I mean I kind of see Lala sometimes in Miami we have a mutual friend…I don’t know,” she responded.

Well, the mystery surrounding Larsa’s friendship with Kim Kardashian remains! Having made frequent appearances on Kardashian’s parties as well as her show, the ladies were quite close. Rumors first surfaced when the Kardashians and Jenners unfollowed her on social media in 2020.

via Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Larsa Pippen attends the Xerjoff Perfume Collection Launch at The Ned on March 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

At the time, the mother of four gave a graceful response, saying she was focused on peace. This was before Pippen revealed the reason behind their fallout that involved Kardashian’s ex-husband too.

How is Kanye West involved in the drama between Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian?

Did you know that it was Pippen who played cupid and set West up with Kardashian? In a conversation with Hollywood Raw, Pippen claimed that West had approached her to set him up with Kim. As per PEOPLE, Larsa declared that she was just a friend who had been with them from the beginning and was simply caught in the middle of it all. She believes this to be simply the reason behind their fallout.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened,” she said.

The brief feuding as Larsa suggested was quite surprising for her too. The mother of four explained how their relationship had fallen into an “ugly” place. But it seemed that the two had reconciled if there was any issue.

In an interview, Larsa explained that the two are now on good terms. The RHOM actress clarified that there was no feud between them and added that she loves Kim like her sister. “We’re cool, we’re friends. There’s no beef, there’s no bad situation,” she told Hollywood Access. However, La La’s response and Larsa’s reaction to the situation paint a different story.