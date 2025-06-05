Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence on Marcus Jordan’s Threatening Messages After Admitting Regret

“I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one… so I want to be more careful this time around,” Larsa Pippen told the world, knowing well that scrutiny comes along with attention. But careful? That ship might’ve sailed. Because her new romance with basketball pro Jeff Coby is anything but lowkey — full-blown PDA, public declarations, and a bold marriage announcement by Coby himself. So, will this whirlwind actually lead to the aisle, or is Larsa once again headed for the headlines — this time for all the wrong reasons?

And just in time to stir the pot, the Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 preview has dropped — and yes, it’s already causing a buzz thanks to one very Marcus Jordan-shaped bombshell. Larsa and Marcus first met back in 2019 at a party in L.A., but didn’t go public until they were spotted kissing in late 2022. By mid-2023, they had a podcast together, Separation Anxiety, and engagement rumors kicked off when Larsa flashed a ring in August. Marcus even told TMZ they were planning a wedding! But fast forward to March 2024 — Larsa said, “I don’t think he’s my guy.” And just like that, the fairytale fizzled — and the glow dimmed fast. Larsa moved on with a new boyfriend, while Marcus found himself tangled in some d— drama.

Now, Larsa Pippen is not holding anything back—and this time, it’s all about the emotional mess that came with her split from Marcus Jordan. On a recent episode of the Housewives Nightcap podcast, Larsa opened up about just how hard that breakup hit her. “We kinda had a bad breakup,” she admitted. “It’s really hard when you bring someone in your home, around your kids, and then you break up. I think it’s just like really hard—you go through all these things in your mind: ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have brought this person around my kids, did I make a bad decision?’” It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s the side of Larsa we don’t always see, but she continued speaking about it.

“I think there is a big responsibility when you have kids,” she added. And honestly, that weight was all over her voice, and she regrets it. When the host asked if she’s nervous to watch Marcus back on RHOM, Larsa didn’t flinch. “I am definitely nervous to watch him back, just because I was in a bad place. I was in such a bad place,” she said. But that was then. Now? “I’m in such a better place,” she shared, glowing a bit when talking about current boyfriend Jeff Coby—someone who, in her words, makes her feel “emotionally safe.”

As for Marcus? They’re no longer in touch. “I feel when I spend time with someone, I leave the relationship thinking I learnt from it and I wish you nothing but the best.” Still, she couldn’t help but throw in one last note: when asked about a message Marcus had sent, she said with a shrug, “It was bad for him, but it’s fine.” Whew. Closure, maybe—but not without a little sting.

Larsa Pippen accuses Marcus of sending “threatening” messages

Things have definitely gone south between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan since their short-lived romance began in 2022. They called it quits for good earlier this year after a rocky on-again, off-again run. But just when fans thought it was over, things got messier. In a preview for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami, she drops a jaw-dropping revelation: “He was sending really threatening text messages at the end,” she told co-star Alexia Nepola, who audibly gasped. We don’t get all the receipts in the teaser, but it’s clear this breakup wasn’t just a quiet unfollow-and-move-on situation.

Larsa’s comments didn’t stop there. She recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where the topic shifted to Marcus’s alleged substance use. Remember, earlier this year, he was arrested and hit with three charges—DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Social media was buzzing, and naturally, people wanted to know: did Larsa know about his drug use when they were still together?

Jason didn’t beat around the bush and asked what everyone was thinking: “But did you know about the c—— habit before you moved on or after?” Larsa shut it down quickly. “No, we’re not talking about that because I didn’t know anything about that. We can’t talk about that because I wasn’t privy to that. I didn’t know all that.”

She made it clear—she had no clue. And Jason, who’s also a longtime friend of hers, vouched for her clean lifestyle, saying, “You don’t do d—s. You barely can stay up till one in the morning now.” To which Larsa responded, “I don’t even get down like that.” Whether it’s about Marcus’ legal troubles or those alleged threatening texts, Larsa’s sticking to her story: she wasn’t involved, and she wants no part of the drama now. As for the full story behind those messages? Fans might just have to wait until the RHOM episodes drop.

Larsa may have moved on, but the past clearly still lingers. From public love to private lessons, she’s rewriting her story—one unapologetic chapter at a time.