Larsa Pippen Cannot Get Rid of Marcus Jordan Despite Alleged Threat to Family

Larsa Pippen said it again! The drama has gone a notch higher in Real Housewives of Miami with the rising tensions and rift between two friends. Larsa has finally confronted her friend Lisa Hochstein over the two “hanging out” with her ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan. But the time and place might not have been right for the argument. After revealing her ex’s shocking and “threatening” messages, Larsa has once again made her bid to her friend.

The latest episode showed Larsa and the girl squad heading to Milan for Philipp Plein’s Milan Fashion Week. During their ride from the airport to the hotel, the two friends confronted each other again. Lisa was the first to touch upon how it was “hurtful” that Larsa repeated her ex-boyfriend’s alleged claim that “Jody is really cheap” at his birthday party. Her boyfriend Jody Glidden brought up the incident too.

This time again, Larsa suggested that they should continue to be friends with Marcus if they wished. “Okay, Jody, kiss Marcus Jordan’s a– if you feel so connected to him, that’s cool…This guy is doing things that are hurtful to me and my family…Do you wanna believe me that she’s known for 15 years or do you wanna believe a guy that you’ve known for five f——minutes?” she argued. Jody, too, had only one response: “Then why should I believe you?”

While arguing, she shared her take that Marcus probably doesn’t even consider him a friend and is only “using” him to get to her. After calling out Lisa and her boyfriend for being on good terms with Marcus, she revealed that the Trophy Room had already informed her about their dinner together.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen attends KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

The ladies had gotten together for Jody’s birthday. During this conversation, she had not only argued with the two but also labeled her past relationship with her boyfriend as “toxic.”As we know, this wasn’t the end. The Chicago Bulls legend’s ex-wife also touched upon the messages that she claimed Marcus had sent her.

What was the alleged “threatening” message that Marcus Jordan sent Larsa Pippen?

This isn’t the first instance when Larsa opened up about the accusations against Marcus. During a conversation with her co-star Alexia Nepola in the first episode, the RHOM actress touched upon the situation again. While she admitted to having strong feelings for her ex-boyfriend, she confessed that she had seen the red flags during the initial years of their relationship.

The mother of four admitted that she shouldn’t have ignored those signs. Larsa further recalled the incident when “paparazzi caught a girl going to his (Marcus) house.” As she delved deeper into that time, the RHOM actress revealed more details about Marcus, whom she felt didn’t “align” with who she was.

Toward the end of their relationship, Marcus allegedly sent her and her friends threatening messages. “When you least expect it, I’m going to get you back. And I could care less about the impact it does to your family,” was one such message that Marcus allegedly sent. “Leave me alone. We don’t have s— to talk about. Stop reaching out to my friends. Honestly, I had to, like, block him from everything,” the actress showed and read the messages to a shocked Alexia. Larsa went on to add that she had to remove herself from the relationship for her emotional well-being.

The newer episodes are unraveling more drama and details about the aftermath of their relationship. During her appearance on the Turning the Tables podcast with Teresa Giudice, Scottie Pippen’s ex revealed that she didn’t date anyone for a year. Now, Larsa has seemingly moved on in her love life, as her romance with Jeff Coby makes rounds.