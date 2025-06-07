Larsa Pippen Doesn’t Hold Back, Admits Marcus Jordan Break-Up Left Her in Huge Mess

Larsa Pippen is back in the headlines—and this time, it’s all about the drama brewing in Real Housewives of Miami Season 7. The teaser’s been out for a minute, but it’s still going viral thanks to Larsa’s fiery accusations about her ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who also features in the upcoming episodes. And let’s be real—Larsa’s never been one to bite her tongue when it comes to exes, especially on reality TV. If the teaser’s any clue, this season’s about to get messy.

To understand just how deep this drama runs, let’s rewind a bit. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan first crossed paths at a party in L.A. back in 2019, but kept things low-key until they were spotted kissing in late 2022. By mid-2023, not only were they Instagram official, they even launched a podcast together—Separation Anxiety. Things seemed serious when Larsa flashed a ring in August, and Marcus told TMZ a wedding was in the works. But by March 2024, the fairytale hit a wall. “I don’t think he’s my guy,” Larsa said, shutting it down in one line. She’s since moved on with a new boyfriend, while Marcus? Let’s just say he’s been caught up in the d— drama.

Now, with the new season set to premiere on Wednesday, June 11, Larsa’s opening up about what it was really like to live that breakup out loud. In an exclusive sit-down with E! News ahead of Season 7, she reflected on just how painful it all was. “You know it’s hard—I feel like I’m kind of tough on the outside but I’m really soft on the inside,” she admitted. “When you go through breakups and it’s public and you’ve taken these people—you’ve taken everyone on this journey with you—your kids, your friends, you know, the cast and the viewers, and then it comes to an end… it’s hard on everyone.” That wasn’t just heartbreak; that was a public unraveling.

And just when you think it couldn’t get more intense, RHOM throws in a serious curveball. In a preview that’s already stirring up buzz, Larsa drops a bombshell while talking to co-star Alexia Nepola. “He was sending really threatening text messages at the end,” she said. Cue the audible gasp from Alexia. The tension? Palpable. And just like that, the drama went from breakup blues to something a lot darker.

But believe it or not, it wasn’t just her ex causing waves. Larsa revealed that the real sting came from those she thought were closest. When asked just how dramatic this new season gets, she didn’t hold back. “For me, I feel like it’s super dramatic. Yeah. The whole season. Lisa and I—we fought the entire season,” she said. “I just feel like, you know, when you’re going through a breakup, you expect your friends to have your back. And I kind of had to learn the hard way that you can have social friends and then you can have best friends.” Looks like the heartbreak didn’t stop with Marcus—it echoed all through her circle.

Larsa Pippen calls out friend Lisa Hochstein for lack of support

The tension kicks off with Larsa accusing Lisa of breaking the girl code. Why? Because Lisa and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, are apparently still on good terms with Larsa’s ex, Marcus Jordan. Larsa didn’t hold back: “You broke off with Lenny,” she fired at Lisa, “I could never go and be at the same table with him, because I’m loyal to you.” But what really stung is when Larsa layed out the mess she was dealing with: “I’m in a toxic relationship, trying to remove this person from my life. Do you think I want you to go hang out with him, where he’s literally going to send me a message telling me everything that you guys talked about, and how you said that you weren’t going to tell me that you saw him?”

The drama only got thicker when Larsa called Marcus out for “bashing [her] publicly,” and expected Lisa to pick a side in the split. Lisa shot back, “That’s f—ked up. I am not okay with that. And I’ve always been with you.” But then the truth came out—Jody had dinner with Marcus, even though Lisa wasn’t there. Lisa argued that she couldn’t “control” another person’s actions. Larsa got furious, stating, “Jody would have never met him if it wasn’t for me. They’ve never had a conversation that didn’t include you and I. Marcus would always say Jody was really cheap. I’m telling you I’m trying to remove someone toxic from my life.” That didn’t sit well with Hochstein, who called Larsa “mannerless.”

So, where does this leave their friendship? Not in a good place. The Season 7 trailer hints their bond is hanging by a thread, and Larsa confirmed to Page Six she felt let down by Lisa during the breakup. “I feel like most of my girlfriends were there for me, except Lisa. So, that part kind of stung.” Season 6 showed Marcus as a fixture in their circle, partying and hanging out with Larsa and the cast. But after their breakup in March 2024, things got messy. And Marcus still being close with Larsa’s friends—especially Lisa and Jody—is exactly what’s blowing up in the new episodes.

Larsa’s emotional turmoil after her breakup reveals just how complicated friendships and loyalties can get in the spotlight. As the drama unfolds, it’s clear that the personal battles are far from over.