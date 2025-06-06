Larsa Pippen Fires Back at Trolls After Pushing Marriage Timeline With 31YO Boyfriend

“I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one…so I want to be more careful this time around.” After last year’s public breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen vowed to keep her next relationship private. Which she successfully did for a few months, but since April, it’s been one photo after the other photo and updates regarding the RHOM actress’ relationship. But will she tie the knot soon? After all, Jeff Coby made the announcement and set the date in November.

Coby, a 31-year-old former basketball player, met with Larsa Pippen in January. Since then, both seem to hit it off and made their red-carpet debut at The Accountant 2 premiere on April 16, 2025. Now she added him to his social media with an Instagram post “Us”. The Haitian-American forward added, “BIG L❤️VE .” But this cute and romantic moment on social media had few negative comments. But the 50-year-old actress made sure to send a sassy response to any naysayers.

“Cougars stay on the prowl 😼,” this was one of the comments, which Larsa Pippen sent a staunching reply. “no need to be looking when your highly sought after 😂 .” While replying to another user, the mother of 4 confirmed that these comments don’t affect her life. “I’m living my life and happy. I wish the same to all haters.” The happiness could even double if she follows through on Coby’s marriage plans.

“We’re getting married November 2025,” Coby decided to put the rumors to rest, giving the green signal to this chatter on May 5. But the founder of Larsa Light is not revealing her plans just yet. “No, I think he said in November. I don’t think we’re getting married in November, but maybe we could get married,” she said on the Housewives Nightcap podcast. The host would probe further if Pippen was having apprehension about marrying the 31-year-old.

But that was not the case. “I mean, you know, I’m a hopeless romantic. He really is (great fit). I mean, everything has been really, really great. And like I said, I feel like we’re in very mature, emotionally safe place, and we both like the same things. ”

Jeff Coby is already thinking about the next step with Larsa Pippen, as the marriage date remains a mystery

As per reports, the couple has been exclusive since the start of this year. According to TMZ, they first met at the 10th-anniversary party for David Alexander’s DBC Fitness gym, which was held at ZZs Club Miami in January. One meeting led to another, this time, at Marysol Patton’s birthday bash on March 29, where Larsa was seen holding hands with the pro baller. At that point, the relationship was not public. But now it is.

Jeff Coby is clearly thinking long term and is already been “looking” at engagement rings since the couple started dating earlier this year. “She tells me what she likes and what she doesn’t like. It’s relatively collaborative at the moment,” he shared. While he admits, “we’re both super busy at the moment.” But don’t worry, fans, the plans to settle down are still very much on. “The only thing I can say is to confirm that it’s coming.” So, yes—ring shopping is officially underway, and the relationship buzz is only getting louder.

It was early in 2024 when Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up. Then the constant back and forth between them followed, which was an ugly spat. At the time, the actress was shooting for the upcoming season of RHOM and admitted to receiving threatening messages from Michael Jordan’s son. But now, the 50-year-old is in a different space altogether, thanks to love from Jeff Coby.