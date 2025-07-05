Larsa Pippen Has Changed Her Mind About Jeff Coby as She Confirms Decision on Marriage

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby aren’t exactly keeping things quiet—and they’re definitely not trying to either. After being linked earlier this year, the two quickly went from low-key sightings in Miami parking garages to full-on red carpet debuts, officially stepping out together at The Accountant 2 premiere on April 16. Then came the wedding bombshell. During a night out in Miami on May 4, Coby told paparazzi, “We’re getting married November 2025. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage.” Larsa’s reaction? A mid-smile face hid behind her phone—surprised, maybe, saying it was “probably a joke,” but not denying it. This romance is moving fast… and if their next date night ends at a ring counter, we won’t be surprised.

But despite how fast things may look from the outside, Larsa wasn’t exactly eager to make this relationship public at first—especially after her “very public” split from Marcus Jordan. With Jeff, though, something just felt different. “We basically do everything together,” she says, and over time, being open started to feel more natural. It wasn’t flashy moments that won her over—it was the quiet ones, like seeing Coby on FaceTime, gently teaching his niece how to multiply. That’s when it hit her: “This is my guy.” After nearly two decades with Scottie Pippen and the whirlwind with Marcus, she’s approaching love with more caution—but still open-hearted. “I liked being married,” she admits.

And now that strong foundation is what makes Larsa feel ready to talk about what’s next—especially when it comes to the ring. “I feel like we’re on a really good path right now,” she said, smiling while talking to PEOPLE. “We get along with everything. He’s been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I’ve been giving him little hints.” She’s not stressing oversize, but she knows her vibe: “We haven’t really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval… I feel like those are really cute.”

Turns out, Jeff’s already a step ahead. The 31-year-old has been eyeing engagement rings since early on. “She tells me what she likes and what she doesn’t like. It’s relatively collaborative at the moment,” he shared last month. And even with both of them juggling packed schedules, Jeff made sure to say one thing loud and clear: “The only thing I can say is to confirm that it’s coming.” So yes—ring shopping is officially underway, and their story is gaining serious momentum.

Of course, none of this would matter to Larsa if it didn’t feel right with her kids—and this time, it really does. Reflecting on her split from Marcus Jordan, she said, “It wasn’t one thing… My kids knew that the situation was not going to work itself out.” Their honesty helped her get there too: “Once I had that conversation with my kids and they were just like, ‘It’s done,’ then I was like, ‘Okay.’” She added, “It just made it easier when someone literally puts it in your face.” So maybe—just maybe—that’s why Jeff Coby, who already has their stamp of approval, could be the one who gets the green light down the aisle.

Inside Larsa Pippen and Jeff’s low-key romance

When it comes to winning over Larsa Pippen’s heart, Jeff Coby isn’t doing it alone—he’s already got the stamp of approval from her kids. After all the drama that surrounded her previous relationship with Marcus Jordan (and the fact that her four children literally urged her to call it quits, as reported by PEOPLE), this new chapter feels like a total reset. “They have the best relationship,” Larsa said of Coby and her kids. “They play board games. They love to hang out. They talk basketball.” Especially when it comes to her son Scotty Jr., who’s now hooping for the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s a full-family vibe. “We talk to my son, Scotty, after every game, and we go through what happened during the game,” she shared. “I feel like [Coby’s] very normal, and him around my family is just an easy place for us.”

What really makes this chapter different for Larsa is the ease that defines her day-to-day with Jeff. “I think we do very normal things,” she shared. “I think this is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out. We don’t have to do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy. It’s been really fun.” After years of high-profile relationships, she’s found comfort in simplicity. “We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained, especially when it comes to family. “In the past I dated guys that… weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.” With Jeff, that closeness finally feels understood.

And yes, Larsa knows her type—and she’s not afraid to admit it. “I think what I do like about athletes is the discipline,” she explained. “Most athletes are disciplined when it comes down to their regimen and how they go about their food and how they work out and sleep well.” But don’t get it twisted—she’s not just checking for muscles and meal preps. What truly draws her in now is the mindset. “If you’re smart and you have goals and ambitions, I like to be motivated,” she said. “I want to surround myself with guys that are motivated”—and even more than that, guys who are “really kind” and “smart.” With Jeff, it sounds like she’s found the whole package—and if the ring talk is any clue, the perfect sparkler might not be far behind either!