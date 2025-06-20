Larsa Pippen Has Cryptic Reaction As RHOM Co-Star Lists Similarities Between Marcus Jordan and Jeff Coby

“We’re getting married 2025-6,” Jeff Coby said days after he began dating Larsa Pippen. Though the lovebirds looked smitten while dancing at the premiere, The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 shows Larsa living the single life post-breakup with Marcus. After keeping her silence for almost a year, Larsa isn’t holding back as she dishes out the truth about her past relationship with Marcus. After calling out her friend Lisa Hochstein for not supporting her on the show, the actress dropped a bizarre reaction as a co-star drew a problematic comparison.

But between whom? It’s between Marcus and Larsa’s current boyfriend, Jeff Coby. Do you remember Marysol Patton? Larsa and Coby were first spotted at Patton’s birthday party. While they were not seen entering the building together, the rumors were already swirling around the two. Larsa and Coby later made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, shaking things up. But Patton had an intriguing response when asked about how Coby is a better partner for Larsa.

After expressing her excitement for the mother of four, Patton went on to add that Coby is very nice and well-mannered. However, she also noted that’s what she thought of Marcus. “I don’t know him very well, but he’s really good-looking. He’s really pretty. He has, like, a beautiful face. And he’s very sweet, and he’s very well-educated. But, you know, I thought those things about Marcus, too. So I need to get to know him a little better,” she said.

Larsa didn’t share her thoughts, but she did share the clip on her IG story and added two laughter emojis. While Coby caused a stir claiming that the two will get married, the actress clarified that it was “probably” a joke. She later admitted that the two are “serious” about their relationship. Again in a conversation with US Weekly, Coby added that they are “looking” into rings. However, the two are yet to make it official.

Whether she agreed with her co-star or simply found it amusing is still a mystery. Throughout the show, Larsa has continued to share more details about her past relationship. She also opened up about the “threatening” message that Marcus had sent her.

How did Jody Glidden respond to Larsa Pippen’s claims?

During the first episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife read out the “threatening” messages to her co-star Alexia Nepola. This was after the ladies addressed Larsa’s issue with Lisa Hochstein. During the show, Larsa confronted her friend about her boyfriend Jody Glidden still being in touch with Marcus. She added that the Trophy owner had already told her everything about their dinner.

While Lisa admitted that her boyfriend met with Marcus, she added that she had no control over another person. The conversation didn’t end there. During Larsa, Lisa, and Jody’s awkward ride from the airport to the hotel, the argument sparked again.

While Lisa and Jody expressed their disappointment over Larsa;S claim that “Jody is really cheap”, the mother of four argued back. “This guy is doing things that are hurtful to me and my family…Do you wanna believe me that she’s known for 15 years or do you wanna believe a guy that you’ve known for five f——minutes?” Larsa said, to which Jody responded with, “Then why should I believe you?”

She added that the Chicago Bulls legend’s son probably doesn’t consider Jody a friend and is only trying to “use” him to get to her. While Larsa and Lisa were seen trying to squash the beef with some help from rapper Fabolous, it seems like the two might need more time.