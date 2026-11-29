Few NBA-adjacent romances ever drew as much public scrutiny as the nearly two-year relationship between The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Over two years later, it feels like the most improbable celebrity couple broke up only yesterday. Given that Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, won six championships alongside Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, with the Chicago Bulls, basketball fans and commentators constantly questioned how the pair ended up together. A year into their breakup, Pippen candidly explained how the romance started during a May 2025 appearance on The Jason Lee Show.

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Since that tell-all sit-down, Pippen dated and (reportedly) broke up with Jeff Coby, Marcus had a few dramatic public incidents, she revealed her kids helped her get out of the relationship with Jordan, and he allegedly sent threatening text messages.

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But to her longtime friend, Jason Lee, Larsa pushed back on the narrative surrounding their pairing, revealing that Marcus pursued her persistently for years before she ever agreed to give him a chance.

When asked by Lee whether the backlash went deeper than fans who idolized Michael Jordan struggling to process his son dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Pippen detailed how the relationship actually began.

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“Listen, do you ever go out and you meet a guy?” Pippen asked before explaining, “And he likes you, and he chases you around for years… Okay. For years. Chases you around. And just catches you a weekend where he’s like, ‘I want to come to Miami and hang out with you.’ And you’re like, ‘Come.’ And you tell your friends that maybe you should date him. ‘He’s a great guy. I can’t date him, but maybe you should.’ Right. And then we hang out, and we started liking each other.”

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It’s a story she’s repeated many times, including saying she had never met anyone from MJ’s family during Scottie’s playing days. But sitting across from her old friend meant some harsh truths.

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Lee reminded Pippen that he had warned her against dating Marcus at the time, even calling her to urge her to walk away. Pippen acknowledged that her friend had been right, framing the relationship, which lasted from late 2022 until March 2024, as a necessary chapter rather than a publicity play.

“It’s fine. Listen, it was a learning experience. I learned from it. I grew from it,” Pippen said, adding, “I mean, you know, we were dating for a minute. Then I realized you were right. Thank you. And then I moved on very gracefully, and I’m gonna love the person from a distance.”

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Despite appreciating Jason looking out for her, Larsa was straightforward that she wasn’t going to address certain public incidents regarding Marcus at that time.

Marcus’ spiral publicly played out, including infamous police bodycam footage after a DUI. He’s since taken his sobriety seriously and shared the milestones publicly. But there was a time when he was addressing the relationship with Larsa bluntly too.

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Marcus Jordan responded to Larsa Pippen’s interview

When Lee pressed her on headlines surrounding Jordan’s alleged substance issues following their split, Pippen shut down the topic.

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“No, we’re not talking about that cuz I didn’t know anything about that. We can’t talk about that cuz I wasn’t privy to that. I didn’t know all that,” was all she said then. She reiterated the same on RHOM previously.

Clips from Jason Lee’s show quickly went viral, prompting an immediate flurry of pointed Instagram Stories from Marcus Jordan.

In his stories on his official account, Marcus cryptically referenced some bits of Larsa’s quotes from the interview in different posts. They accompanied brow-raising texts like, “Lars lemme hit in Delilah, what?! I’m too fired up (Put that in your next bird chirp interview)”

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“Don’t ask me ’bout shorty, cuz I know ’em all” Jordan wrote in one of his posts. along with a cup of coffee and added, “Recognized me, but IDK his face.”

He also added a check-in writing, “40 days sober & counting…. 🆙🔙🔛.”

In more posts, he showed he was upset that she spoke about him, writing, “People ask what happened, I go silent.” and “I wouldn’t even speak on you, but now you wanna mention meee,” over pictures of his dinners, outings, and even Air Jordan cigars.

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Despite the online friction, Pippen said in a 2025 stop on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, “I don’t have anything against him.”

In her recent Substack newsletter, Larsa touted the ‘familiarity principle’ as to why she dated Marcus.

“I married Scottie while he was still playing with Michael, and the conversations Marcus and I had sounded like the ones I’d heard back then. The basketball, the Bulls, the pressure, the lifestyle, all of it. Not many people can relate to that life from the inside. He could. So could I. That’s the part people never understood. It wasn’t random. It was familiar,” she shared.

While both have since moved on, it’s interesting that the story about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s whirlwind relationship keeps unraveling.