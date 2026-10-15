Larsa Pippen Reveals How Scottie Pippen Felt About Her Dating Marcus Jordan and Why They Broke Up

Through RHOM, her podcasts, social media posts, and media appearances, Larsa Pippen has gotten deeply personal about her most-talked-about relationship. But her own personal Substack newsletter, Larsa Confidential, is where she really got unfiltered about her whirlwind romance and dramatic breakup with Marcus Jordan. In the same newsletter, she addressed the biggest question about her last relationship: What did Scottie Pippen think about her dating Michael Jordan’s son?

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Addressing the question she gets asked “more than any other,” the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star revealed the underlying psychology behind her pull to Marcus, who was 16 years her junior. The biggest revelation was how her ex-husband Scottie Pippen reacted to the romance, and the internal struggle that ultimately led her to end the relationship.

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Writing about the constant public scrutiny regarding her ex-husband’s perspective, given his storied and strained history with Michael Jordan, Larsa shared that Scottie’s reaction was surprisingly nonexistent.

“Everyone ridiculed me for dating him. But my ex-husband didn’t even care. So I kept thinking, why does everyone else care so much?” Larsa wrote in her newsletter.

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She revealed that she and Scottie continue to communicate as usual without the subject ever coming up. “Scottie and I speak regularly. He never mentioned it, and neither did I. We respect each other’s relationships and focus on the main thing: our kids,” she explained.

The unspoken understanding seems to be mutual. Larsa also didn’t publicly react to Scottie Pippen’s rumored new romance with a woman four decades his junior, no matter how many times she was tagged on social media.

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Among the many clarifications, Larsa explained that her connection to Marcus was rooted in deep-seated familiarity rather than a random spark.

“There’s a psychology idea called the familiarity principle: we’re drawn to what feels familiar, even when the person is new. That’s exactly what happened to me.”

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She once again reiterated the point she’d been making since 2023, that she didn’t know Marcus growing up and had only been around his father roughly seven times in her life. However, his world mirrored her own.

“I married Scottie while he was still playing with Michael, and the conversations Marcus and I had sounded like the ones I’d heard back then. The basketball, the Bulls, the pressure, the lifestyle, all of it. Not many people can relate to that life from the inside. He could. So could I. That’s the part people never understood. It wasn’t random. It was familiar,” she shared.

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However, the romance eventually hit a wall when lifestyle differences surfaced.

“Every relationship gets to the point where the fun has to hold up next to real life. Ours got there, and I found out he had some vices that I couldn’t handle,” Larsa revealed in the newsletter. “I tried so hard to make it work. I was really into him. But the vices were bigger than our relationship, and I knew I had to make a serious decision. I knew I couldn’t survive that lifestyle. It was just a matter of time before something bad happened. So I ended it,” she wrote.

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Those who watched that season of RHOM know that Marcus had been living with Larsa at that point and even recording their podcast, Separation Anxiety, from the living room. To quietly execute the breakup and ensure Marcus moved out, Larsa detailed a secret strategy.

“Here’s something I’ve never said publicly. I called my agent and asked, ‘Is there another show I can do?’ Because I knew that was the only way I could get him to move out,” she wrote, adding that she signed up to film House of Villains in Los Angeles and had her housekeepers pack up all of his belongings from her LA and Miami homes to ship to him while she was away. “It wasn’t dramatic. It was a decision. Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is quietly close the door,” she concluded.

While Larsa described her final exit strategy in her newsletter as a quiet decision, the post-breakup aftermath played out in public quite dramatically. Following a tumultuous on-and-off, messy breakup between the RHOM reunion and Super Bowl, their final parting was heavily influenced by Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s four children – Memphis Grizzlies star, Scotty Pippen Jr.; college standouts, Preston and Justin; and their daughter, Sophia, who lives in LA with her dad.

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During the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa broke down while recounting how her kids stepped in to open her eyes, telling her to “stop getting back together and breaking up and just get off the ride.” Larsa admitted that realizing her children felt the environment was toxic served as her ultimate wake-up call to leave the situation for good.

The reality star also revealed a stark contrast between their public romance and the alleged hostility that followed their final split. On RHOM, Larsa disclosed that removing herself from the relationship infuriated Marcus, claiming he sent her and her friends alarming and “really threatening text messages.”

Larsa added that she began seeing a side of Marcus that did not align with her values, specifically citing his late-night party habits as a major difference.

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Since closing the chapter on Marcus, Larsa has focused on establishing a more grounded lifestyle, eventually moving on with professional basketball player Jeff Coby until their breakup in 2026. Despite the public rollercoaster her time with Marcus was, she told her readers, “I don’t regret it. I had fun, I learned a lot, and I walked away knowing myself better. That’s a win.”