Larsa Pippen Rivaling Against Michael Jordan’s Brand & More With Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

Reality TV? Check. Fashion? Check. Niche selfie light business? Also check. What’s next for Larsa Pippen? Competing directly with Michael Jordan. She’s reiterated over and over that she was never around during the Bulls dynasty when her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was winning six championships. So she doesn’t have a direct reference to Air Jordan’s competitive nature. That doesn’t deter her from directly entering the space occupied by MJ.

No, Larsa is not back together with Marcus and moving in with him again. We’re talking about the celebrity tequila industry that is a bit saturated since George Clooney made it trendy. The competition in this space is cutthroat. Which is probably why Larsa is making a bold move to stand out.

After teasing it for weeks, Larsa Pippen officially launched Olujo Tequila. The new brand, co-founded with Adam Weitsman and Oliver Camilo, was unveiled on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025. According to past reports, the mom of four invested $800,000 into the partnership.

Following in the path of LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Kendall Jenner, and Michael Jordan, Olujo is a premium offering. That comes through in its suggested retail price. A single, uniquely shaped bottle of Olujo Tequila has a price tag of $500. That’s as luxurious as it can get.

via Imago Larsa Pippen [Image via Instagram]

Michael Jordan , along with the former owners of the Lakers and Celtics, launched Cincoro in 2019.

It has since grown to include more

celebrity managing

investors

like

Serena Williams and Derek Jeter.

The original blends and their stunning bottle are all to MJ’s

very specific

preferences. For that, Cincoro also comes at a worthy price.

Ranging from $130 to $1,600, Cincoro also caters to a premium taste. Its prices vary by variety and limited edition packaging. Despite that, Larsa’s $500 bottle makes Cincoro look rather reasonable. But that’s not the only thing that sets Olujo apart.

What makes Larsa Pippen’s tequila different from Michael Jordan’s?

In the last season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen was still dating Marcus Jordan. And she was also working on her tequila brand. In fact, Larsa managed to promote it all through her drama with Alexia Nepola.

RHOM is back, Larsa and Marcus have split up, Larsa and Alexia patched up, and she’s officially a tequila mogul. Contrary to what Alexia claimed, Larsa had not been working on Olujo for “two minutes.” Olujo was due for a summer 2024 launch. However, perfectionist Pippen and her partners delayed it to get the blend just right.

View this post on Instagram

Contrary to other brands that launch with multiple expressions, Olujo debuts with one for now. It is available in the New York and Miami markets and nationwide through direct-to-consumer shipping. The choice to have only one variety is by design, not referring to that snazzy 3D-printed bottle. This is also to position Olujo for the high-end market.

That, perhaps, justifies the cost. It not only outpriced Cincoro, but even (former) best friend, Kim Kardashian’s sister’s brand, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, retails for around $40 to $60. 818 doesn’t have the same popularity as Cincoro, or LeBron’s Lobos ($40-$150), or Dwayne Johnson’s Teramana ($30 and up). However, Jenner’s company is valued at an estimated $500 million. That’s a good benchmark for Larsa.

Like a lot of these brands, Olujo is also rooted in Jalisco, primarily in Los Altos. These agaves are cooked in stainless steel autoclaves, a modern method that ensures consistency, before undergoing an 18-month maturation process in American oak barrels. The distillation is handled by the renowned ‘Fabrica de Tequilas Finos’ distillery, known for producing other respected brands.

Cincoro is made from mature, 100% Blue Weber agave from both highland and lowland regions of Jalisco. Slow-cooked, pressed, put through double distillation in copper pot stills, and matured in Tennessee whiskey barrels.

Wine and spirits enthusiasts are yet to review how Larsa’s tequila separates from its rivals. Olujo Tequila represents a fresh chapter for Larsa Pippen, beyond her past with the Jordan family. We’re sure, though, we’ll be seeing a lot of it on RHOM.