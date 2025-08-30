Larsa Pippen Seemingly Addresses Dating Dennis Rodman’s Son Rumors With Two-Word Message

“Imagine her and Bronny dating. Don’t do it, Bronny! Don’t do it!” Gilbert Arenas joked a few months ago, warning Larsa Pippen about the James family name. Larsa, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has long been in the spotlight, especially after her highly publicized relationship with Marcus Jordan. But this time, the buzz isn’t about the Jordans or the Jameses or Jeff Coby (her boyfriend); it’s about Dennis Rodman Jr. Yep, rumors are swirling, and everyone’s asking the same thing: Is Larsa Pippen really dating Dennis Rodman’s son? Well, Larsa just gave a response that shuts down all the chatter.

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby haven’t exactly kept things low-key! The two first turned heads with their red-carpet debut at the Accountant 2 premiere in April 2025, and ever since, their relationship has been anything but private. Back in May, Jeff casually revealed, “We’re getting married November 2025. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage.” Fast-forward to now, and the couple’s already out ring shopping, with Larsa even sharing her preference for the perfect stone, saying she loves a “brilliant cut or an oval.”

With constant rumors swirling, Larsa Pippen decided to shut it all down with just two simple words: “

My bestie.” She shared a screenshot of her FaceTime with Jeff Coby, calling him her best friend and making it crystal clear where they stand. No second thoughts, no doubts — Larsa’s definitely sure about her choice. And it’s Jeff Coby.

It was this online chatter that Larsa wanted to avoid in the first place, which is why she kept her relationship with Jeff Coby private until she was certain. “I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one… so I want to be more careful this time around,” she shared. After her highly publicized breakup with Marcus Jordan and divorce from Scottie Pippen, Larsa admits she’s learned the value of keeping things low-key.

And now, Larsa says she’s finally found comfort in simplicity. In the past, she dated men who didn’t quite understand her love for being around family, but with Jeff Coby, it’s different. “I think we do very normal things,” she shared. “This is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out or do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things, and we make each other happy.” And the sweetest part? Larsa says Coby and her kids “have the best relationship”. They play board games, hang out, and talk basketball together. But how exactly did Dennis Rodman Jr. end up tied to this romance?

Are Larsa Pippen and DJ Rodman really dating?

According to X user @HoopMixOnly, “Dennis Rodman Jr. was seen on a date with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen! 👀” The two were spotted enjoying a relaxed night out in Los Angeles, grabbing dinner and strolling around the city. Naturally, fans can’t stop buzzing as they wonder if they are really dating. D.J., the son of Bulls legend Dennis Rodman and Trinity Rodman, was raised by his mom after his parents separated when he was a baby, and his relationship with his dad has been a bit strained. He currently plays basketball for the University of Southern California and even joined Bronny James on the Trojans in 2023. This season, Rodman Jr. is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 41.1% from the field.

Interestingly, back in 2016, when asked about a situation involving his former teammate, Dennis Rodman chose to stay tight-lipped. Despite having been divorced three times himself, Rodman refused to comment on Scottie Pippen’s separation from Larsa Pippen. When a TMZ reporter brought it up, Rodman simply responded, “Oh, no, no, no, no, no, guess what! I don’t talk about that.” It makes you wonder if he’ll react the same way to the rumors swirling around his son.

Now, what really raised eyebrows besides the sudden dating news was the huge age gap. Larsa has been clear about this in the past, admitting she’d date someone fifteen, sixteen, or twenty years older or younger than her. And honestly, she’s been living that truth. She and Jeff Coby had a 19-year gap, and with DJ Rodman being just 24, the difference is even more noticeable. But for Larsa, age has never been a dealbreaker. She’s said it herself, “I don’t really view age as you’re mature or immature… Age was not one of those things that were on my list. It was more about character.”

And maybe her “type” naturally revolves around athletes, and honestly, she’s admitted that herself. “I think what I do like about athletes is the discipline,” she explained. But don’t get it twisted, it’s not just about muscles or meal preps. What really attracts her now is the mindset. “If you’re smart and you have goals and ambitions, I like to be motivated,” she said. “I want to surround myself with guys that are motivated,” and even more than that, guys who are “really kind” and “smart.” With Jeff, it seems like she’s found the whole package, and for now, the Dennis Rodman Jr. rumors are just that. Rumors.