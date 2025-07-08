Larsa Pippen Spills Private Conversation With Jeff Coby as She Reveals Family Plans

Fame doesn’t always play nice with family—and in Larsa Pippen’s world of reality TV, red carpets, and very public relationships, that balance gets even trickier. But through the noise of a high-profile divorce from Scottie Pippen, whirlwind romances, and that headline-grabbing split with Marcus Jordan, there’s been one unshakable constant: her kids. No matter the drama, Larsa keeps them front and center—and if you ask her, that’s the only spotlight that really matters.

And while she may be doing it solo now, Larsa’s made it clear that when it comes to raising her four kids—Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia—she and ex-husband Scottie Pippen are still a united front. Co-parenting has been smooth for Larsa. “I feel like we’re both the same when it comes down to parenting our kids,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2023. “We’re both pretty understanding with our kids, and we both have the same parenting goals for our kids. So I think it, like, works for our family.” And the kids have been right by her side through every chapter.

Larsa Pippen got real—and honestly, a little vulnerable—during her recent chat on Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service. Reflecting on past relationships, she said: “You know what’s interesting, I dated a guy that had a couple of kids and it’s weird because I have kids, but I feel like I’m not one to date guys with kids.” That might sound surprising coming from a devoted mom of four, but her reasoning?

“I feel like women know how to navigate when we have kids, and men just don’t, I promise you,” she said. “Like I can do it all—I can handle work, kids, everything. But I feel like when I dated this one guy that had kids, it just was like he just didn’t know how to navigate like his personal life, his work, and his kids.” You could hear the frustration in her voice—the kind that only comes from trying to hold it all together while someone else fumbles the basics.

But for all her past challenges, Larsa’s not closed off to the idea of building more with someone—especially with her current boyfriend, Jeff Coby. When asked if kids were on the table, she got candid again: “I mean, we’ve talked about it.” She then shared a moment from her past that felt both practical and hopeful: “So I did this thing like maybe eight years ago when I was shooting the Kardashians where we froze our eggs. Okay? So I think I have like eight or 11.” And when asked if she’s open to using them?

Her voice softened, but firm. “I think so. I feel like I’m a really good mom. I’m obsessed with my kids. Like, I do everything with my kids,” she shared. That’s exactly why her relationship with Jeff Coby feels different. Larsa and Jeff aren’t playing the “private couple” game—they’re walking hand-in-hand straight into the spotlight.

On May 4, Coby dropped a headline-making bomb—“We’re getting married November 2025. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage.” And now, Larsa’s feeling comfortable enough to talk rings. She’s not obsessing over size, but she’s definitely sending signals: “We haven’t really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval.” Looks like wedding bells are officially on the horizon.

And so, naturally, the conversation around kids and future plans started to surface. Jeff Coby, after all, isn’t just good with Larsa’s world—he’s already a softie with his own. Larsa recently shared how she FaceTimed him while he was at his parents’ house, and there he was, teaching his niece how to multiply. “I thought, that is so sweet,” she said. “That’s why this is my guy, because he’s just so family-oriented and just so kind.” For someone like Larsa, who’s all about her kids, finding a partner who values family just as deeply? That’s everything.

For Larsa Pippen, motherhood comes before everything

Whether it’s zooming across town in her Ferrari to retrieve a forgotten Spanish book for her son Preston (yep, she paid a janitor $50 to get into the school), or investing in their dreams with zero hesitation, Larsa makes one thing clear: her kids come first. “I’m investing in my kids,” she explained on The Real Housewives of Miami. “So the fruits of their labor need to come back and take care of me someday.” But it’s not just about grades or homework—Larsa’s drive is rooted in something deeper. “I want my kids to do the things that make them feel good,” she told The Daily Dish. “If they’re comfortable pursuing whatever passion they have, I’m excited to help.”

That same loyalty is what pushed her to finally end things with Marcus Jordan earlier this year. While the breakup wasn’t sudden, Larsa admitted it was her kids who helped her see things clearly. “We broke up a few times, and my kids knew that the situation was not going to work itself out.” Their voices mattered most. “These are my children. They understand what’s going on.” Once they said, “It’s done,” she knew it was time. “I think I was going to break up with him anyway,” she added. “It just made it easier when someone literally puts it in your face.”

And now, with Jeff Coby, the dynamic feels completely different—especially when it comes to how he connects with her kids. Larsa can’t help but smile when talking about how Jeff fits in so naturally. “They have the best relationship,” she shared. “They play board games. They love to hang out. They talk basketball.” Whether it’s debriefing with her son Scotty Jr. after a Grizzlies game or just spending downtime together, Jeff brings a sense of ease to her world. “I feel like [Coby’s] very normal, and him around my family is just an easy place for us,” she said—and that, for Larsa, makes all the difference.