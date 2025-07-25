Larsa Pippen Supports Boyfriend Jeff Coby Through Personal Battle Amid Major Life Change

Imagine juggling a full-blown home renovation while your partner recovers from major surgery. That’s Larsa Pippen’s reality right now. The RHOM star traded her glamorous penthouse- “literally a mansion in the sky”, for a fixer-upper, calling it her “new chapter” after 21 years of marriage. But just as demolition began, life threw a curveball: her boyfriend Jeff Coby’s basketball career hit pause with a brutal Achilles rupture. Talk about timing.

Behind the scenes, Larsa’s become the ultimate multitasker. Between contractor meetings and design headaches, she’s now navigating rehab schedules and medical appointments. “It’s not move-in ready,” she admitted about the house- but neither is Coby’s path back to the court. Their shared journey? It’s about to get real.

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram and posted a story which highlighted Coby mid-PRP treatment, face-down on a clinic table with the caption “@drronmiami doing PRP on @jeffcoby post Achilles surgery @meridianmedspa”. This platelet-rich plasma therapy spins Coby’s own blood to accelerate healing, though studies show mixed results- some athletes return 8 weeks faster, others see no long-term gain. For Larsa, it’s hands-on support: she attends sessions and documents their “mindfulness workouts”.

Coby’s recovery is a marathon. Achilles rehab typically takes 6–8 months, with PRP possibly shaving weeks off early milestones. Larsa’s all-in, integrating his therapy into their daily rhythm- joint yoga, breathwork, even adapting her renovation for his mobility. “We stay together a lot,” she confirmed, turning chaos into teamwork. Their secret? Shared calendars and a “super easy” dynamic that turns stress into solidarity.

As drywall dust flies at the new house, Coby’s crutches remind them both: healing and homebuilding need patience. But Larsa’s already scripting their next chapter.

Renovation realities & relationship goals

Larsa’s dream house isn’t just aesthetics- it’s Coby-ready. Contractors prioritized a poolside rehab zone so he can do aquatic therapy without leaving home. “Maximize every corner,” she insisted to designers, swapping her all-white penthouse for earthy tones and functionality. The five-bedroom space now features a Zen bonsai garden under a floating staircase, blending serenity with accessibility. Delays? Brutal. “Miami contractors say two weeks, but it’s been six months,” she vented on RHOM.

Living amid construction requires next-level coordination. Coby camps on the ground floor while upstairs gets overhauled, avoiding stairs until his boot comes off. Larsa’s custom closet- designed with Oliver Brazilian Furniture, waits for its grand reveal in the RHOM Season 7 finale. But the real win? How seamlessly Jeff fits into family life. Her kids “love hanging out” with him, especially Grizzlies player Scotty Jr., bonding over board games and basketball.

Beyond the dust, their future glimmers. Larsa’s “dropping hints” about engagement rings (brilliant-cut or oval, please!), while Coby “asks the right questions.” Once he’s jogging on anti-gravity treadmills by September, that limo-ready proposal might just happen. For now? They’re nailing the balance. One mindful breath and tile sample at a time.