Larsa Pippen Teases Boyfriend Jeff Coby’s RHOM Debut Amidst ‘Toxic’ Marcus Jordan Revelation

They say, “Where you work, take your partner!” So, following the mantra, is Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend all set to make his debut on Real Housewives of Miami? But all of a sudden? No. There’s a story. The mother of four made headlines when her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, debuted in season 6 of the show. But now, Season 7 brings changes, with Jordan no longer part of the crew but still a topic of conversation! And this time, hold your horses, as Larsa is likely to drop a truth bomb about toxicity, as teased in the trailer, along with another major announcement.

Previously, the RHOM actress dated Marcus Jordan, and the two even had a podcast together. However, they parted ways back in March 2024. After a year of being single and focusing on her family, kids, and business, Larsa has now found love. In her interview with US Weekly, she expressed having a great time and bonding well with her boyfriend. “We have a great relationship and I do love him,” she said. Does this mean he will join her on the show?

During her appearance on the Turning The Tables podcast with Teresa Giudice, Larsa hinted that Jeff Coby might appear on the show. She mentioned discussions about how much screen time Coby might get. “I think so. We haven’t talked about how much he’s going to be on the show, but, we support each other,” she said. However, there’s a twist. Coby won’t be appearing in season 7. Reason?

Yes, for obvious reasons—Larsa was single during filming. “I could not date anyone for a year. I was literally, like, so low-dose. I did not want to be with anyone,” she said. Although Marcus won’t be featured in this season, it seems he remains a topic of conversation. A recent teaser showed Larsa arguing with her friend Lisa Hochstein, accusing her of meeting Marcus behind her back.

“I’m in a toxic relationship, trying to remove this person from my life.” After much argument, her friend eventually admitted that her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, had dinner with Marcus, explaining that she had no control over his actions. The mother of four went on to express feeling unsupported by Lisa when her other friends were there for her. She further added, “Marcus would always say Jody was really cheap. I’m telling you I’m trying to remove someone toxic from my life.”

via Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Larsa Pippen attends the Xerjoff Perfume Collection Launch at The Ned on March 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The upcoming episode will shed light on these incidents and more. As for Larsa and Coby’s blossoming relationship, new details might surface in the next season, including speculations about a possible wedding.

Are wedding bells ringing for Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby?

Just a few days after making their relationship official, Coby caused a stir. While speaking to TMZ after an event, Coby shared that the two are getting married. “I can’t tell you when I’m gonna propose… We’re getting married November 2025. It’s going to be a beautiful marriage,” he claimed.

While Larsa initially appeared to take the confession lightly, suggesting it was “probably a joke” during her conversation with US Weekly, she later opened up about her relationship with a more serious tone. She confirmed that the two are indeed committed and “serious” about their future together.

The rumors gained further momentum when Coby revealed that he has been “looking” into engagement rings. In an interview with US Weekly, he acknowledged that, although the engagement is confirmed, they have yet to officially solidify their relationship. Meanwhile, Larsa hasn’t held back from proudly showcasing her beau, fueling excitement among fans.

She shared a snap of her and Coby on her IG and captioned it “Us.” She also admitted how much like her, Coby too, is a family-oriented person. It seems that while the two love each other’s company, they wish to take the big step slowly and with much thought.