Last Goodbye to Shaquille O’Neal & Co.’s TNT Stint Triggers Celtics Legend’s Emotional Message

“Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT.” If you’ve ever tuned in to watch Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and others from the crew break down a game, crack a joke, or just be themselves, that simple farewell probably hit you right in the gut. Those weren’t just closing words — they were the end of an era. Watching Johnson place his microphone on the desk, turn his back to the camera, and quietly walk off the set one last time felt like saying goodbye to an old friend. And if it felt that way for viewers, imagine how it hit the players who lived it from the inside. One of them, a former Boston Celtic, couldn’t stay silent.

He turned to Instagram to share his emotions with the fans, joining the millions feeling the weight of this moment.

After 35 incredible seasons, Inside the NBA has officially signed off. The curtain came down right after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks — a moment longtime fans saw coming but still weren’t ready for. Kevin Garnett, the fiery ex-Celtic and NBA champion, knew exactly what the show meant. And he put it best:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Thx You TNT for The greatness… Gonna be sadly missed.. Greatest show on Earth… Love you guys… End of a time… @nbaontnt ON TO THE NEXT 100…” KG wrote in his IG story.

Now, for those wondering what comes next, it’s a new chapter for the league. The NBA’s upcoming media rights deal, an 11-year package worth at least $76 billion, means no more games on TNT starting next season. The action moves to ABC, ESPN, a returning NBC, and for the first time, Amazon Prime Video. With ABC now airing the NBA Finals, the Indiana–New York series also marked TNT’s final game.

Turner Sports first joined the NBA in 1984, and TNT has been home to games since its 1988 launch. That’s more than three decades of basketball memories — and just like that, the lights dimmed for good. No wonder that Kevin Garnett could not hold back from sharing his feelings. He was a part of the network himself once, having shared moments with the like of Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and Candace parker among others. However, he’s not the only one from the inside circle of the NBA who let out his emotions on the NBA on TNT coming to an end.

Pacers HC had paid his tribute to Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson & more from the NBA on TNT crew

When the Indiana Pacers clinched their spot in the NBA Finals after a commanding win over the New York Knicks, you’d expect fireworks, celebrations, and locker room chaos. But head coach Rick Carlisle had something else in mind—something far more touching. Just moments after the Pacers outclassed the Knicks in the second half to seal a 125-108 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Carlisle shifted the spotlight away from his team’s triumph. Why? To honor the legends behind the mic at TNT.

As mentioned earlier, while the night marked Indiana’s return to the Finals after 25 long years, it also marked the end of an era. TNT’s final live NBA broadcast was underway, with ABC taking over for the Finals. And Carlisle, who once led the Dallas Mavericks to a championship in 2011, made sure to acknowledge that.

Standing beside Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson, who has been a beloved face of the show alongside Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley, Carlisle took a moment to say: “Congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that’s coming to an end. We’re all very sad about that. But you’re a man of great class. Congrats.” It was a heartfelt moment. Johnson, clearly moved, later became emotional during his final sign-off. “If I had written the script, the NBA and TNT would have been together forever,” he said. And honestly, didn’t we all, including Kevin Garnett, feel the same?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad