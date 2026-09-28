LeBron James Can’t Ignore Derrick Rose’s Surprising New Skill After NBA Retirement

Derrick Rose spent 16 years making NBA defenses look helpless with his speed and explosiveness. Now, less than two years into retirement, the former MVP has found a very different way to make an impression: through flowers. That’s quite a symbolism. Rose’s new business, Rose’s Flower Shop, has already stepped onto a bigger platform. And LeBron James just gave that second act a spotlight.

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On his Instagram stories, the 76ers superstar shared a post from ‘Uninterrupted’ featuring Rose at the 2026 Presidents Cup.

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Rose had partnered Rose’s Flower Shop with the PGA Tour for the Chicago event at Medinah Country Club. The former NBA MVP’s business designed the floral display surrounding the Presidents Cup trophy. Moreover, the shop’s arrangements were also placed near the first tee throughout the tournament.

The post also compiled Derrick Rose’s interview. In it, he explained why he has taken to the new venture with such purpose.

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“We are creating a rose business, Rose’s Flower Shop,” said Rose. “For one, I would say my family business, giving my nieces and nephews, creating a safe haven for them, creating a fortress for them, something that I didn’t have growing up.”

Derrick Rose retired in Sep. 2024. At that time, he said basketball was only the beginning and stressed that his family would become his next priority. He also sent roses to family, friends, and people who helped him during his basketball career on the day he retired.

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He sent a bouquet of 16 flowers to each of his close supporters, marking his 16 years in the league, an act that eventually planted the seed for the business.

Rose’s business is still closely tied to Chicago. The former Bulls star has built the brand around Chicago, family, and the idea of giving people their flowers while they can appreciate them. The shop describes itself as a company shaped by family and community.

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Meanwhile, Rose also said, “I am still learning. I’m a work in progress. I put myself around great people. If anything, we’re building this brick by brick.”

Rose explained that he wants to build the company from scratch and work with people who genuinely believe in the brand. He even connected that approach directly to basketball.

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“Is there any correlation between this and basketball? I would say, yes, it is,” added Rose. “And I was just talking about building it brick by brick. That’s the same thing you have to do with mastering a move. So no shortcuts.”

The message was simple: put in the work, show up, and let actions match the words. And he wanted to put this message across to his son.

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“I’m telling my son right now, put in the work so that when you are talking that talk and you are doing the work, it has to align in the middle. And aligning is showing up. Make sure you show up.”

The Presidents Cup partnership gave Rose a chance to put that approach on a bigger stage. The event returned to Chicago from September 24-27, and Rose also met current Bulls guard Josh Giddey during the tournament, creating a visual link between the Bulls’ past and present.

To put things into perspective, Rose’s Flower Shop landed this significant opportunity less than two years after he walked away from the NBA.

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As for LeBron James amplifying Rose’s post-retirement journey, it feels natural. The two former MVPs were once central figures in the Eastern Conference. Rose led the Bulls, and James led the Heat. Their careers later crossed in Cleveland, where they became teammates during the 2017-18 season.

It is commendable that Derrick Rose has already built something tangible. He turned his NBA farewell into a family business with Chicago at its core.