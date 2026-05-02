LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Publicly Admits Mistake After Lakers Eliminate Rockets: “Knew Better Than to Underestimate”

If you ever asked Kendrick Perkins to have faith in LeBron James, his answer would be a flat no. But he also has the grace to get over past animosity and eat his words even before the outcome is sealed. But now, the loudest voice on First Take suddenly changed its tune before the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Houston Rockets in a 4-2 series. Just hours ago, Perk dismissed Bron as a “41-year-old senior citizen” leading a doomed Los Angeles Lakers squad. Now he was forced into a public retraction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the Lakers dismantled the Houston Rockets 98-78 to take control of their first-round series, Perkins took to X to eat his words. “Definitely wasn’t expecting and 41-year-old Bron James to have this type of energy but I knew better than to underestimate the 🐐 God Bless America,” Perkins posted, signaling a complete reversal from his pre-game rhetoric.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he posted this, the game was still in third period with LA maintaining a 20-point lead. The energy Perkins referenced was on full display at the Toyota Center. Before the fourth quarter even began, the veteran forward had already compiled 22 points and six assists.

He finished the night with a vintage LeBron stat – 28 points on a 10-of-25 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free throw line, as well as 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, effectively silencing the Houston crowd and the pundits who predicted a Rockets upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

This performance stood in stark contrast to Perkins’ earlier assessment that the “Rockets’ youth and physicality” would be the deciding factor in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick Perkins had a different take on LeBron James before the game

To be fair, Perkins wasn’t alone in his assessment. Charles Barkley questioned LeBron James’ endurance the longer the series stretched. Shaquille O’Neal was getting mad at his team. Most analysts didn’t think the Lakers could sustain just on Bron without a serviceable younger supporting cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before tip-off, Perkins had gone all-in on the Rockets on First Take. Stephen A. Smith asked if LeBron could close the game out tonight. He didn’t stutter when he said, “The Rockets are going to win this series! The Rockets have everything on their side. This series now, this series have completely favored the Houston Rockets.”

He went on to take a jab at James’ age. “Think about this now; this Lakers team is being led by a 41-year-old senior citizen in LeBron James. … The Rockets’ youth, the physicality, it’s kicking in. The Rockets are playing for the name on the front of their jersey, and they are playing for the name on the back of their jersey. This young core right now is proving a point. Not only a point to the world, but they are proving a point to Kevin Durant. They are saying to KD we can win without you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

KD being the only veteran presence in the team hasn’t been able to play enough this series because of ankle trouble. Now Perk was LeBron’s teammate at Cleveland and had a decent friendship before a public falling out. But he was also Kevin Durant’s teammate at OKC and is not currently beefing with him. And Perkins is a Texas native too. He has more incentive betting on Rockets.

But he also seemingly indicated that the young Rockets team has a chip on their shoulder to prove to KD after the burner page fiasco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, as Kendrick Perkins learnt, underestimating LeBron James in a high-stakes playoff environment remains a dangerous proposition for any analyst.