LeBron James Gets Credit for Joel Embiid’s Transformation as MVP Prediction Surfaces

Joel Embiid’s latest offseason workout photos sparked one of the biggest talking points of the NBA summer. The Philadelphia 76ers star looked noticeably leaner, instantly drawing reactions from fans and former players alike as questions shifted from his appearance to what it could mean for the season ahead.

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The transformation also revived an old conversation around Embiid’s health. After multiple injury-shortened seasons, a leaner frame has fueled hope that the former MVP can finally stay on the floor when Philadelphia needs him most. Those workout clips even prompted former NBA guard Jeff Teague to credit what he called the “LeBron effect.”

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On the Club 520 podcast, Teague said, “Yeah, he looks like he lost 50 lbs, bro. He probably at least dropped 30 for real. For real. He’s in shape for the future. Hey, he’s going to be MVP if he really is like in shape like that. It’s a wrap.”

Embiid’s workout clips quickly made the rounds online after they were shared by his longtime trainer, Drew Hanlen. While the videos clearly showed a slimmer version of the Sixers center, there is no verified figure for how much weight he has lost this offseason.

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The bigger story is why the transformation happened. According to Embiid’s own comments, the focus shifted after his recent injury setbacks. He previously revealed that he texted the front office immediately after the season and wanted to “do whatever it takes to be ready for the postseason,” adding that individual awards were no longer his priority.

That timeline is important because it separates fact from speculation. While Teague and the Club 520 crew credited the “LeBron effect” for Embiid’s new look, available reporting shows the conditioning overhaul had already begun before James agreed to join Philadelphia. James’ arrival may have amplified the attention around it, but it was not the documented starting point of Embiid’s offseason work.

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Meanwhile, Teague’s guests pointed out, “He’s damn near the best player in the NBA when he’s in shape. We just haven’t seen it in so long. Shout out to LeBron effect, man.”

Mike Gansey confirms Joel Embiid entered offseason without restrictions

97.5 The Fanatic, the Philadelphia 76ers president Mike Gansey shared, “This is like one of the first off-seasons that he’s healthy going into it. There’s no restrictions. So, he’s already been in the gym. He’s been working, working in the weight room. I think he’s lifting five days a week, and his body looks good. He’s trimmed down a little bit. So, like, he’s in great shape. He’s in a great space.”

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Gansey’s update backs up what Embiid’s recent workout videos suggested. According to the Sixers president, this is the first offseason in recent years where Embiid has entered fully healthy, allowing him to spend the summer building strength instead of recovering from another setback.

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Philadelphia also expects its revamped roster to reduce the burden on Embiid throughout the regular season. With LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey sharing more of the offensive workload, the Sixers can focus on preserving Embiid’s health for the postseason rather than asking him to carry the team every night.

Whether Embiid’s leaner frame ultimately leads to another MVP-caliber season remains to be seen. But one thing is already clear: Philadelphia’s focus has shifted from regular-season accolades to keeping its franchise star healthy when the games matter most. If that plan works, the Sixers could finally have the version of Embiid they have been chasing for years.