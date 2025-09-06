LeBron James Has No Words for Carmelo Anthony’s Special Moment With Son Kiyan at HOF

When the 2008 USA Men’s Basketball Team was elected to the Naismith Hall of Fame, everyone had one question – is LeBron James going to be at Springfield this weekend? While it doesn’t look like the active player is dining with his orange-jacket-donning former teammates, he’s not missing the important moments. His Redeem Team buddies, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard received their jackets and rings on Friday night and two thirds of the Miami Heat Big 3, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were among the presenters. While HoF weekend guarantees emotional moments every time, we and James weren’t prepared for this one.

Carmelo Anthony, who’s still in disbelief about the HoF honor, got his jacket and ring tonight. Making this moment surreal, his son, Kiyan presented it to him. His 18-year-old son is about to begin his first season at Syracuse, wearing his dad’s #7. And ‘Orange’ is the family color.

The moment when he put the signature HoF jacket on his dad had a heartwarming effect on social media. Even LeBron James couldn’t resist sharing the Reel on his Stories with silent affirmation.

James and Melo missed their meetup this past season when their sons’ school, Sierra Canyon and LuHi competed against each other. But Bryce and Kiyan were both injured. Now the matchup would have to wait for the NCAA tournament as Bryce is also preparing for his college debut with the Arizona Wildcats.

James and Anthony have been vocally supportive of each other’s sons in their respective accomplishments. Melo and Kiyan are Bronny’s biggest defenders from the ‘nepo baby’ accusations. The Lakers star has also hyped Kiyan every chance he got. When Kiyan won MVP at the Hoophall Classic, Bron just had to tell everyone that’s his ‘nephew.’ But the James and Anthony families haven’t been in the same space since the 2024 Paris Olympics where Melo and Kiyan were seated courtside.

No Melo and Bron reunion at Hall of Fame either. But there were a lot of tears.

Kiyan Anthony made Melo’s night more heartwarming

Carmelo Anthony’s special company at Springfield is none other than his son. He claimed he retired earlier than he planned so he could actively support his son’s hoops dreams. Having his son at every important moment has been vital to Melo. Getting the jacket and ring from him is even more special.

We anticipate Kiyan getting a special mention in his dad’s speech (which he only completed this week) at the main event. But before that, Kiyan had the most moving words for the Knicks icon. Players Tribune asked the young guard to record a message on the answering machine for his pops.

“Yo pops, it’s Kiy. You’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life,” Kiyan said. “All of that hard work, every day, you grinding, nobody seeing you work as hard as you do. Everybody taken you for granted. It doesn’t go unnoticed. I’ve seen everything and I appreciate you for paving the way for me, taking on their next legacy. I know I’m in good hands because you gonna be right by my side. I just want to tell you how proud I am. Seeing you getting inducted into the Hall of Fame means everything to me. I appreciate you for everything. So keep going and getting better. Love you Pops.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Melo didn’t publicly react to it but we don’t know how he’d keep a straight face through this. Even Melo’s ex-wife, La La Anthony was overwhelmed with emotions. She reacted with tearful emojis at Kiyan’s message to his father, among her first reactions to her ex’s Hall of Fame honor.

There will be more emotional moments coming as Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade welcome their buddy into the Hall of Fame. Hopefully, LeBron would have more words to say about his brother after tomorrow night’s ceremony.