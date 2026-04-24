LeBron James Is Moving Close to Michael Jordan’s Legacy With Performances In Rockets Series, Says Kenny Smith

Kenny “The Jet” Smith has now had two of his closest friends and colleagues declare the Houston Rockets would sweep the Los Angeles Lakers in the same week. Two games into the first round, no sweep of the Lakers is happening. But there could be a sweep. To highlight what a script-flipping maneuver LeBron James has done, we only had to watch Kenny drop by First Take where he’s crediting his former team for adding more clarity to the GOAT debate. And by some miracle, even Stephen A. Smith couldn’t disagree.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the Lakers commanding a 2-0 lead over the Rockets off a vintage 28-point, 8-rebound, and 7-assist masterclass from LeBron James in Game 2, The Jet declared that the 41-year-old icon is narrowing the gap between himself and Michael Jordan. “LeBron James has moved a slight bit closer to the legacy of Michael Jordan in my mind because this is incredible that a guy who’s 41 years old is leading a team this way,” Smith remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith emphasized that James’ greatness in this series stems from his ability to elevate a supporting cast in the absence of stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. With the primary options sidelined, James has transformed role players into prominent threats. “He is making three guys who were really just thought of to space the floor… he has made them prominent offensive threats right now, which is incredible,” Smith noted, specifically citing the resurgent play of Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Deandre Ayton.

Smart exploded for 25 points while putting on his defensive best. Luka Kennard was the consistent sniper, racking up 23 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers have suffered from the B-Team’s inconsistency and injury all season. Those factors had led Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith to call an LA sweep by Houston. Someone who’s more familiar with those scenarios is contradicting them and yet has the luxury of being right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Smith forced Stephen A. Smith to accept LeBron’s greatness

The praise is particularly significant given the sources. Kenny Smith, Michael Jordan’s UNC teammate, is a Houston Rockets legend who helped lead the franchise to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. The latter was by sweeping the Shaquille O’Neal-led Orlando Magic. Yet his team’s misery doesn’t bother him.

ADVERTISEMENT

For him to laud the man dismantling his former team speaks volumes about the undeniable nature of James’ performance. Even more shocking was the immediate agreement from Stephen A. Smith, who arguably has more incentive criticizing LeBron James. They’ve been embroiled in a public feud that peaked when James himself confronted SAS at a game in 2024. Since then, the other Smith has taken a harsher stance about King James. Yet there are moments he admits Bron is inevitable. Like this time.

“Shockingly, I’m glad you’re sitting down—I agree with you. He’s moving closer to that GOAT status,” Stephen A. admitted. “I agree with you because I think what he’s done is phenomenal: to be on the Mount Rushmore of basketball as one of the top four players in the history of basketball, and to be deferential to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic throughout the year; to play all five positions… doing whatever it takes to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen A.’s u-turn might be more shocking here than Kenny almost calling the GOAT race. The Rockets, have struggled to justify the pre-series hype created by ESPN vets. Despite the presence of Kevin Durant, Houston shot a dismal 29% on wide-open threes in the first two games.

Stephen A. pointed out the coaching disparity as a major factor, stating that Ime Udoka is currently being “out-coached by JJ Redick,” who has successfully found defensive solutions to stifle Durant in the second half of games. As the series shifts to Houston, the alignment of the two Smiths (whose arguments are usually about who is the better 3-point shooter between them) underscores a shift in the national narrative as the Lakers outperformed expectations with their primary scorers.