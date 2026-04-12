LeBron James Isn’t Better Than Michael Jordan Because He’s Not a “Cold-Blooded Killer,” Says Skip Bayless

In 1998, Skip Bayless left The Dallas Morning News for the Chicago Tribune. As the lead sports columnist, he had the opportunity to go deep into the Chicago Bulls locker room. He had the privilege to know and witness Michael Jordan. And watch history unfold with the Last Dance in ’98. Therefore, for the 74-year-old veteran analyst, there is no second name in the GOAT conversation. And LeBron James is nowhere close to him.

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“If you just saw the documentary [The Last Dance], you could just see Michael. I liked him probably because he liked me. But he, at times, was not a nice guy because he was a cold-blooded basketball killer, the coldest-blooded competitor in the history of professional sports,” Bayless shared his thoughts on Vlad TV. “There’s never been anything like the cold-blooded killing basketball machine that was Michael Jeffrey Jordan in Chicago. Nothing like it.”

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Then he said, “So obviously LeBron’s the flip side of Michael. I think—I don’t know LeBron. I’m not a big fan of his—but I know a lot of people who know him very well, and I observe him very closely. And he’s often too nice of a guy. He’s too thin-skinned. He cares way too much about what people think.”

Recently, James found himself in the middle of a controversy after he expressed his dislike for the city of Memphis. This brought out a direct comparison with MJ, who, during his time in the league, always kept an apolitical stance. For him, the game mattered more than anything else. However, LeBron has taken a different path in that case. For him, not just the game but everything associated with it matters. Therefore, he draws criticism from the fans and media. Maybe, this is what Bayless meant when he called the Akron Hammer “too nice of a guy.”

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“Jordan didn’t care at all what people thought in the end. He didn’t care. He just wanted to rip your throat out on the basketball court. And he went 6–0 in the Finals with six MVPs. LeBron is wildly talented, but his intangibles are delicate and sometimes fragile,” Bayless continued. “To the point of being weak, where he’s had epic collapses in big playoff series that Jordan never had one of. And LeBron’s had many.”

Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan went 119-60 in the playoffs, a 66.5% win rate, while LeBron James went 184-108, about 63.0%. In the Finals, Jordan’s perfect 6-0 record (100%) from 1991–1993 and 1996–1998 includes six championships and 6 Finals MVPs, whereas LeBron’s 4-6 Finals record (40%) features four titles and 4 Finals MVPs, showing higher volume but less efficiency. Jordan’s edge comes from flawless Finals success, while LeBron’s longevity boosts his totals significantly.

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At the same time, Skip Bayless contrasts physical tools with mentality, noting LeBron is three inches taller and 30–40 pounds heavier than Michael Jordan. He argues that beyond those numbers, the difference lies in intangibles, especially the “clutch gene.” The veteran analyst claims Jordan was inherently built for high-pressure moments, while LeBron lacks that same instinct, framing Jordan’s edge as psychological dominance rather than physical superiority.

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“So you’ve got the yin and the yang when you’re trying to compare them. And on every show I’ve ever done, somebody is trying to make the case to me that LeBron James is the GOAT, as in greatest of all time. And it’s just laughably offensive to me. It’s blasphemous. It’s heresy. He doesn’t belong in the same sentence with Jordan,” Bayless continued.

The 74-year-old’s logic is simple: for him, Michael Jordan is the GOAT, and LeBron James‘ name doesn’t even fit in that sentence. And he says this because he has closely covered MJ in his last title chase in 1998. Moreover, Bayless believes that the present generation will also change their perspective when they watch His Airness on YouTube highlights.

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So, now the question is: Was there ever anyone who came close to Michael Jordan? The answer is yes.

If not LeBron James, then who?

“Kobe was the closest thing to Jordan since Jordan…Kobe even emulated Jordan with the gait and the sort of pigeon-toed walk and the wagging tongue. He had all the mannerisms, the speech pattern. He tried to be Jordan, and he came pretty close. I don’t think he was quite Jordan, but whoever was? He was the closest,” Skip said.

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Kobe Bryant went 135-85 in the playoffs, a 61.4% win rate, showcasing sustained postseason success. He was a 5-time NBA champion (2000–2002, 2009, 2010) with the Los Angeles Lakers, reaching 7 Finals and posting a strong 5-2 series record (71.4%). Despite winning 2 Finals MVPs, Kobe’s impact extended beyond awards, combining consistency, longevity, and clutch performances across multiple championship runs.

Imago — Saturday, February 10, 2002, Philadelphia, PA — A sweaty and tired Michael Jordan, of the Wizards, wipes the sweat from his nose as Kobe Bryant, of the Lakers, walks behind him during the NBA Basketball Herren USA All-Star at Philadelphia s First Union Center. The Sacramento Bee /ZUMA Press Sacramento Bee Image Archive PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMADAN. 20020922_aad_s76_113 Copyright: xHectorxAmezcuax

Now, why was he and not LeBron James the closest thing to Michael Jordan? Kobe Bryant felt like Michael Jordan’s echo—eerily familiar, yet slightly out of reach. Because they mirrored positions, build, and scoring instincts. The resemblance ran deep. Then came the uncanny details: the walk, the tongue, the fadeaways under pressure. Moreover, Kobe’s obsessive drive and cold confidence matched Jordan’s aura. However, efficiency separated them, with Jordan holding the edge.

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Well, for Skip Bayless, the debate ends before it begins. He sees Michael Jordan as the standard, unmatched in mindset and dominance, while LeBron James falls short in the moments that define greatness. However, Kobe Bryant stands as the closest reflection, mirroring the edge and aura. So, Bayless draws a hard line. Jordan leads, meanwhile, Kobe follows, and LeBron… he stays outside that tier.