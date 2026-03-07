LeBron James Leaves Lakers to Join Jazz In NBA Legend’s Audacious Proposal

The NBA communityis still grappling with the potential end of the era dominated by the most iconic active figure, LeBron James’ old friend remains the outlier. Ever optimistic about his former teammate’s career, Dwyane Wade has offered a surprising and hopeful timeline for King James’ career. Speaking to Shaquille O’Neal, another LeBron retirement denier, on the latest episode of The Big Podcast, Wade revealed that he believes James has a lot more fuel in him. And he selfishly doesn’t want the Lakers (or even Cleveland) to use it.

Adam Lefkoe knew D-Wade’s proximity to James makes him the best person after Bron himself to ask if it’s the superstar’s final season right now. While Wade admits they all think so, he and Shaq don’t believe Bron cares.

“I think it depends on what happens this year,” Wade said, connecting James’ future decision to the Lakers’ run this season. “If he has life at this trade deadline, to make that last push, I don’t think it’s his last year.”

Keep in mind, this episode was record before the February 5 trade deadline, around the time this ’06 championship duo reunited for the 20th anniversary of the first Miami Heat title. At that time the Lakers had stuck to James’ no-trade clause for the season.

Given Wade’s opinion, Lefkoe had to ask how long James could keep playing. If his ’03 draft class buddy is to be believed, LeBron James can play until he’s 43. That is he has at least two more seasons of high-level basketball left in him. The 3x NBA champion and current minority owner of the Utah Jazz didn’t stop at predictions, playfully suggesting a destination that would reunite the legendary “Banana Boat” duo in a front-office-to-player capacity.

“I think two. I think he plays… I think he could play two more… Yes, [in addition to this].” The most eyebrow-raising moment came when Wade suggested James’ next home. “And I got a team I would like him to go if he want to play two more. It ain’t Utah, as a fan.”

Delivered rather confidently, Wade proved he is not above leveraging his executive role to facilitate the ultimate veteran recruitment.

Dwyane Wade is gambling on Urah Jazz’s future potential

When Dwyane Wade made those comments, the Los Angeles Lakers were faced mounting scrutiny over their roster construction and championship viability. Austin Reaves was about to return while Luka Doncic was facing lower body injuries. Deandre Ayton, Maxi Kleber, and Marcus Smart’s availability were questionable most times. While LakeShow had doubts about them not maximising a young core, LeBron James was the picture of durability.

The Lakers tour of the East was marked by significant tributes to Bron in every arena they visited. Cleveland especially made the Akron native emotional. But even they don’t think that James would retire at the end of the season because they kept the door open for his third homecoming.

Even Pat Riley hinted at welcoming James back to Miami Heat for a final run though that’s the most unlikely to happen.

On the other hand, the Jazz has been on the opposite end of the Lakers’ win now spectrum. They’ve taken self-sabotage to some blunt levels and paid $500,000 in fines.

D-Wade, who bought a minority stake in the franchise in 2021, has remained vague on this. Though he did say that the acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr. makes them title contenders next year.

If the James ends up leaving the Lakers after this season, maybe The Flash can lure him the way he did in 2010, this time to Utah instead of Miami. And perhaps, James can make D-Wade’s prediction for next season come true.