“My Game Is a Lot Different and a Little Better”: LeBron James Backs Himself Over Michael Jordan in Some Ways

On February 7, 2023, inside Crypto.com Arena, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar raised a basketball above his head and passed it to the man who had just broken his all-time scoring record, in a ceremony that felt like one generation of Lakers history passing the torch to the next. It was the first time a new name had topped the NBA’s all-time scoring list since April 5, 1984, when Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain. That moment sparked a conversation about greatness and legacy, which has continued as the 41-year-old enters his 23rd season. Ahead of the Lakers’ ongoing playoff run against the Houston Rockets, he has now addressed the two-decade-old comparison and what it means to wear No. 23 has meant something to him.

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“I hope I made him proud at least, wearing that No. 23,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. He was careful to frame the conversation on his own terms from the beginning, drawing a distinction between admiring Jordan and measuring himself against him. “I never have compared myself to MJ because our games are totally different,” James said. “I have been a point-forward/forward-point my whole life. I have always looked for the pass. MJ kind of looked for the shot. Not kind of, he did. He looked for the shot.” The physical dimensions that shaped both players’ styles are as relevant as the philosophical ones. James, listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, was built to play at every position simultaneously; Michael Jordan, listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, was built to isolate and score.

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James did not shy away from the direct comparison when McMenamin pressed further. “There are a lot of things where I would say my game is a lot different and a little better than his,” James said, “but s***, he was f***ing great. We’re both great. We’re both great basketball players.” He also inverted it. “There are a lot of things that MJ did better than I do,” the Lakers star said, “and I think there are some things that I do better than him. That’s just how the game goes.” He acknowledged, with visible awareness of how his words would land, that unpacking specifics invites distortion. “You already know how this conversation is going to be misinterpreted by people, man,” he said.

The statistical case LeBron James can now make is unlike anything the game has previously produced. He ends the 2025-26 season as the all-time leader in both regular-season scoring, 43,440 points, and playoff scoring, with 8,289 postseason points, while also becoming the only player in NBA history to record at least 10,000 career points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists.

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His career totals of 43,440 points, 12,095 rebounds, and 12,016 assists represent an accumulation that no player in the sport’s history has approached. Jordan, the sixth-leading scorer in NBA history (32,292), sits well behind James on the all-time scoring list. What LeBron conceded Michael Jordan has over him, he articulated plainly. “I think his midrange jump shot was unbelievable,” James said. “He did so many things great. His post-game was elite. His will to win, I think that is a trait that we all know and that we all wanted to be like. His determination to win.”

LeBron James: “I Think I Am One of One”

The conversation shifted when McMenamin asked James how he viewed himself in relation to the GOAT debate at large. His answer was direct, and framed not as a challenge to Jordan but as a separate categorization entirely. “I think I am one of one,” James said. “I think the way I play the game, I am a one-of-one player. And MJ, as well. A f***ing unbelievable basketball player.” The framing was deliberate, two singular players, each operating in a category that no comparison can fully contain.

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Imago Credit: ESPN

James then revealed the emotional architecture behind the No. 23 and what Michael Jordan represented to him growing up in Akron. “I never thought that I could be him,” he said, “but I dreamed of the opportunity to live in the shoes that he lived in.” The passage that followed was among the most candid he has offered on the subject. “I dreamed of being able to be in a big game and hit a game-winner as the clock went down. I dreamed of having my own sneaker. I dreamed of flying through the air like him. I dreamed of people screaming my name. Everything that he did. I needed inspiration from certain people in music and in sports during my upbringing. I needed that.” James is in his 19th postseason, tying Karl Malone and John Stockton for the most playoff appearances in NBA history, a career arc that stretches far beyond anything Jordan, who retired at 40, accumulated.

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The question of whether James surpassed his inspiration has generated debate for two decades and shows no sign of resolution. In this year’s playoffs, James is among the league leaders in assists, as the primary orchestrator of a Lakers team built around his playmaking rather than his scoring. The style that defined him before it was fully appreciated, the pass-first, point-forward approach he described to McMenamin, is now the thing sustaining a playoff run in his 23rd year. Whether it made Michael Jordan proud, he left open. “I hope I made him proud at least,” he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​