LeBron James Set to Battle Magic Johnson After NBA’s Major Expansion Decision: Report

There have been expansion talks around the NBA for nearly a decade, but this time the conversation feels different. And with the league reportedly inching closer to announcing two new franchises, fans could see a potential ownership tussle between the Lakers’ past and present – LeBron James vs Magic Johnson.

On Monday, NBA Insider Shams Charania shared a major update regarding the league’s expansion future. The NBA will reportedly hold a vote during the March 24-25 Board of Governors meetings to explore adding expansion franchises in these two cities. Charania further added a great deal of optimism, saying, “There is momentum for stakeholders to approve.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This announcement has sparked a new debate between LeBron James and Magic Johnson, as both hold interests in having ownership of the Las Vegas team. Following ESPN’s news about the expansion, former NFL star Chris Canty was quick to share his take on air during ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forever it’s been the LeBron vs Michael Jordan debate during LeBron’s career, now it could be the LeBron vs Magic Johnson debate for a sports franchise in Vegas,” Canty stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement comes after Magic Johnson had a private meeting with the Governor of Nevada, Joe Lombardo, and other civic leaders from Southern Nevada. It was a series of meetings regarding launching a formal pursuit of a Las Vegas NBA expansion team and potential arena/hotel project on the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-time NBA Champion with the Lakers has built a billion-dollar empire through investing in sports across various leagues. He was reportedly joined at the meeting by members of the MAGI expansion group, including sports and entertainment veteran Andre Cleveland and Las Vegas-based businessman Mike Bellon, who are interested in owning the Las Vegas franchise.

At the same time, current Lakers star LeBron James has also been lobbying for an NBA team from Las Vegas for close to a decade, and is interested in using his influence to reportedly become a minority stakeholder in the new team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has a reasonable background with investments in different sports entities, starting from Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox, and Pittsburgh Penguins, to NASCAR with RFK Racing, and also in golf through PGA Tour Enterprises. Most of his investments have happened via Fenway Sports Group (FSG), where he has a partnership and a great rapport in general.

However, Magic Johnson has plans beyond owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has a wider vision than just owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas has always been the most welcoming whenever the Los Angeles Lakers have had preseason games or training camps. Therefore, LeBron James and Magic Johnson believe that it is time for Las Vegas to have an NBA franchise.

According to a source via The Mirror US, Magic Johnson has major aspirations. His vision is much wider than owning a franchise in Las Vegas. He is looking for exciting opportunities, potentially close to south of Downtown Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are talking about more than a basketball arena and team. Discussions are ongoing about building a luxury hotel, casino – and that this arena will actually be a state-of-the-art venue hosting superstar music talent. The investment figures in this could reach the sum of well over five billion dollars,” the source revealed.

Overall, more than Seattle, the hype around the new NBA franchise in Vegas has gone through the roof as potential investors are ready to invest because of the city’s recent success in sports. Secondly, the economic and entertainment aspects of the city make it a goldmine for multiple businesses.

“Not only do you have huge local loyal support for homegrown teams, but millions of people who travel in from across the States and the world. It is a real, unique business prospect,” another source told Mirror US about Magic’s interest in the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hall of Famer has a strong portfolio when it comes to investing in sports teams across various leagues. He has stakes in WNBA’s LA Sparks, the Los Angeles Football Club, the NFL’s Washington Commanders, and the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers. So adding an NBA team to this list has been his long-standing desire, with LeBron James standing in his way. It will be interesting to see who blinks first.