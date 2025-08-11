LeBron James Verdict Over Stephen Curry Ages Poorly After LA Lakers’ Luka Doncic Decision

The NBA world is buzzing—teams are making big moves, trading stars, and dropping millions to build the ultimate rosters. Behind all the flashy deals and headline-grabbing signings lies one crucial question every franchise faces: who’s the player you want as the foundation to build around? Take the Lakers betting on Luka or the Warriors stuck in a stalemate over Kuminga’s role—it’s all about that star power. So, who would you pick? Well, Tracy McGrady already made his choice.

Back in the 2010s, T-Mac’s Mount Rushmore of scorers was clear: “Melo, KD, James Harden, and Chef Curry man. Those are my four.” Kevin Durant stands out as an incredibly efficient shooter, and James Harden’s steady dominance with the Rockets was remarkable. Stephen Curry is known as the best shooter ever, consistently putting up high scoring numbers, while Carmelo Anthony is recognized as one of the most unstoppable players in one-on-one situations. But now, it seems Tracy McGrady’s choice for building a franchise has shifted.

In a throwback video, Tracy McGrady had a pretty clear answer when asked about choosing between LeBron James, Stephen Curry, or Kevin Durant. For him, it wasn’t even close. He said, straight up, “I’m going with Bron all day.” Why? Because LeBron’s game is just on another level when it comes to doing a little bit of everything.

“Bron, I mean that’s an obvious choice, LeBron… When he (Curry) faced LeBron, LeBron has always been the best player in the series. KD has been the better scorer, but you cannot take anybody over LeBron James in today’s game. He does too much. Now, you might have to change your game because he dominates the ball, but it works for his teams. You’re going to win or at least get there and play for it.”

Stephen Curry averaged 24.5 points, 6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 70 games with 11 All-Star appearances. Kevin Durant put up 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games, making his 15th All-Star. LeBron James scored 24.4 points but also added 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 70 games, earning his 21st All-Star selection.

So, who would you pick? Looks like the Lakers might already know.

Lakers have made their decision and it doesn’t include LeBron James

The Lakers just made it official—Luka Dončić is locked in with a three-year, $165 million extension. It’s a massive deal, but what really stands out is what it means for the team’s future. This isn’t just about keeping Luka happy; it’s about the Lakers clearly putting their chips on him as the guy to build around. As GM Rob Pelinka put it, “Make no mistakes, we’re in win championship now mode always… but in the new system that we’re in, having optionality is key to building teams.” Basically, the Lakers want to keep their options open but are focusing on Luka as their centerpiece.

Now, this extension also sends a clear message about LeBron James’ role going forward. After spending his entire career as the cornerstone of every team he’s played for, things are changing. Pelinka didn’t shy away from the fact that the Lakers might be looking to bring in a new co-star to pair with Luka. “All the interactions we’ve had with LeBron and his camp Rich in particular have been positive and supportive,” Pelinka said, but also added, “We want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable. If he had a chance to retire a Laker that would be great.” So, while LeBron’s future is still open-ended, the Lakers are clearly shifting toward building their next championship run around Dončić.

By signing Dončić to this extension, the Lakers have locked in their star at a salary lower than what he might have received in Dallas, which benefits the team’s long-term financial flexibility. This allows them to pursue additional talent in free agency or trades to build a championship roster around Luka’s prime years. This contract reflects a strategic shift in Los Angeles—Luka Dončić is now the centerpiece, and the Lakers are clearly moving forward with him at the helm.