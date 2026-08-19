Legendary Basketball Announcer and Hall of Famer’s Son Dies at 71 After Suffering a Stroke

The college basketball community is mourning the loss of former Southeastern Conference (SEC) broadcaster, coach, and athletic director Joe Dean Jr. He passed away on Sunday, August, 16, at the age of 71 following a recent stroke and an extended period of declining health. His longtime broadcast partner, Tim Brando, shared the solemn news on social media, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across the college sports landscape.

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Dean Jr.’s leaves behind a dual legacy of continuing the iconic broadcasting lineage of his father, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dean Sr., while carving his own distinct, decorated path through college basketball as a championship assistant, successful head coach, and administrator.

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“Joe Jr. was a walking, talking memorial to his legendary father, and he loved that,” Brando wrote on X. “Now, he’s done suffering and is with his best friend ‘Mr. String Music’ for eternity. We shared some awesome moments together covering SEC Basketball.”

Mr String Music was his dad, the senior Joe Dean, who became known for his string music catchphrases. Joe Sr. passed away in 2013.

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Brando recalled their broadcast partnership began unexpectedly when Dean Jr. filled in for Dick Vitale during an 11th-hour winter storm emergency for an ESPN broadcast in Tuscaloosa. That serendipitous night launched a two-decade television run.

The duo primarily worked with Raycom Sports, Jefferson-Pilot, and Fox Sports, where Dean Jr. mirrored his father’s signature enthusiasm and famous catchphrases like “String Music” and “Stufferino.”

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Before becoming a staple on Southern television screens, Dean Jr. had made a mark on the hardwood. He played at Mississippi State before joining Joe B. Hall’s staff as an assistant coach for the Kentucky Wildcats, earning a national championship ring on the 1978 squad.

He later transitioned to head coaching, leading Birmingham-Southern from 1983 to 1989—posting a formidable 137-45 record—and spending four seasons at the helm of the UCF Men’s Basketball program.

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Remembering a multi-faceted SEC icon and mentor, Joe Dean Jr.

Joe Dean Jr. made college basketball fans feel like Mr String Music was still behind the mic for nearly 20 years calling SEC games on regional networks. But he also built his own signature persona alongside Brandon.

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Most remember his direct influence on young athletes. Dean Jr. served as the Athletic Director at Birmingham-Southern College from 1999 to 2016, leading the athletic program through significant growth while continuing his family’s stewardship of the long-running Dixie Basketball Camp that was originally founded in 1966.

Beyond his career, those closest to the Dean family remembered his personal mentorship. Local reporters and former campers revealed stories reaffirming Dean Jr.’s relentless positivity, work ethic, and dedication to youth development through the camp. Brando and others revealed he embraced his role as a namesake with pride, leaning into his father’s principles while guiding thousands of young athletes and coaches across the Deep South.

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While he kept his positive persona, he had been struggling with severe health issues. Shortly after winning the 1978 national championship ring as a Kentucky assistant head coach, he and his wife, Ellen, were on a recruiting trip. Their plane crashed, killing the pilot, but the Deans survived.

His wife was his rock through several health complications in recent years. including a stroke. He ultimately passed away on Sunday.

Tributes from prominent figures across the SEC highlighted Dean Jr.’s profound influence as both an administrator and a character builder. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel described Dean Jr. as “a gift to the SEC and beyond,” while former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl remembered him as an “important part of the SEC.”

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His alma mater, Mississippi State, released an official statement honoring his memory: “The Bulldog Family extends its thoughts and prayers to the family of Joe Dean Jr., former men’s basketball student-athlete and assistant coach.”

Dean Jr. is survived by Ellen, their children Scott and Leslie, and extended family. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled to be held in Birmingham.