“Let Those Little Munchkins Know”: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Victor Wembanyama Shoving Jalen Brunson in Game 3

When the NBA world is divided, Shaquille O’Neal almost always sides with the big men. The Hall of Famer has rarely been quick to shower Victor Wembanyama with praise, often holding the young star to a higher standard. But on the biggest stage of Wembanyama’s career, a flash of old-school physicality earned the San Antonio Spurs center an unlikely supporter in the Big Diesel himself.

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That physical edge became one of the biggest talking points of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. MSG erupted after a controversial first-quarter sequence and quickly made its way onto the Inside the NBA halftime show. The controversy began late in the opening frame when Wembanyama forcefully shoved Jalen Brunson. Replays left little room for interpretation – the contact was deliberate and aggressive. While broadcasters clamored for a flagrant foul, the president of the Big Man Alliance fiercely defended the Frenchman’s aggressive play with a colorful choice of words.

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“Listen, I love that he’s playing with energy, enthusiasm, and effort. They got out to a great start. They didn’t keep that lead,” O’Neal argued. “But listen, this is what you want to see if you’re a big man. I like that move right there. You got to let those little munchkins know.”

Charles Barkley immediately pushed back against the remarks, “Come on, man. You can’t do that.”

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So Shaq turned it into a Shaqtin a Fool skit, providing voiceover for Wemby trash-talking Brunson.

“Yes, you can. Keep doing it Wemby, ‘Get your little a– out of the way.'”

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Imago Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) passes the ball to San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

An Inside the NBA debate is incomplete without Shaq dangling his four rings over Chuck.

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“From a guy that’s won multiple championships. Some people want to win by tactics. Some people want to win by killing you. You keep doing it. I ain’t no dirty play. ‘Get your little a– out of the way.’ You know, I’m not winning by tactics, Ernie. I’m busting your a–.”

It’s no secret that Shaq is off the old school mindset of ‘free sale on elbows in Finals.’ It’s a reason why he’s held back his critical stamp of approval till Wemby shows the classic big man traits.

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He was mad that Wemby admitted to fatigue after Game 2. Tonight, he made his expectation clear at tip-off.

“I’m not asking [Wembanyama] to be me. I’m asking him to have that mentality because this is what it takes to win a championship.”

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Well, Wemby heard him and mimicked Shaq’s infamous shove on Knicks center Chris Dudley in 1999. (But hey, both players got techs in that one.)

Back when Chuck was playing, he wasn’t that different. But as an analyst, he wants to call a spade a spade. While Knicks fans are furious at Shaq for backing Wemby, Chuckster believes this shove will cost Wemby later in the series.

Shaquille O’Neal’s praise for Victor Wembanyama gets no backers

The on-court incident occurred with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. As Wembanyama guarded Brunson, jostling for position, the 7’4 center planted his hand on the back of Brunson’s head and neck, forcing Brunson to lose his balance.

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He immediately sprang to his feet to confront the towering center. What really caused New York’s blood to boil was Wemby’s visible smirk when Brunson retaliated. Adding salt to the wound, the refs didn’t call this foul.

NBA champion-turned-commentator Richard Jefferson (who has his own traumas regarding a prime Shaq) sharply criticized the non-call.

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“Excuse me, that should be a Flagrant 1,” Jefferson stated on air. “I can understand why Brunson did it, and Wemby’s laughing at him.”

The Spurs came out swinging, using their physicality to bully their way to a 33–22 first-quarter lead. But what looked like the start of a San Antonio takeover quickly turned into a Knicks avalanche.

Behind a resurgent Jalen Brunson, who had struggled through the opening halves of the previous two games, New York erupted for a stunning 42–24 second-quarter blitz. The momentum swing completely flipped the game, sending the Knicks into halftime with a commanding 64–57 advantage.

That turnaround was all the invitation Charles Barkley needed.

With New York firmly in control, Barkley doubled down on his confidence in the Knicks and unloaded one of his trademark guarantees.

“And you know what Wemby going to do? Get his a– swept by Wednesday night,” Barkley declared.

Before taking things even further by joking that he’d bet his house the Finals were effectively over, a 3–0 knockout in New York’s favor.

But as it goes with the ‘Chuck Guarantee,’ the Knicks got jinxed. Wembanyama rallied the Spurs to a gritty 115-111 victory to bring the series to 2-1.

While for Shaq, the controversial no-call was proof that old-school paint dominance still has a place in today’s NBA, even on the Finals stage.