“Let’s Bet Our Cars”: Michael Jordan Turned Jamal Crawford’s $1,000 Shooting Challenge Into a Ferrari vs. Mercedes Showdown

Michael Jordan hated losing, whether he was competing in a packed arena or playing a casual game away from the court. The Chicago Bulls legend’s relentless competitive streak was well documented, with teammates, rivals, and friends sharing stories of his intensity during card games and golf matches. But Jamal Crawford learned just how quickly a friendly shooting challenge with the six-time NBA champion could turn into something much bigger.

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A widely circulated rumor claimed that the story dates back to the summer of 2001, when Crawford was a young guard with the Chicago Bulls and Jordan was preparing for his return to the NBA. What started as a $1,000 bet on a three-point shooting contest soon escalated into a high-stakes showdown involving a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz.

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According to the rumor, Crawford first challenged Jordan to shoot for $1,000. Jordan won and brushed off the wager with a cutting remark. “That’s money for babies,” MJ reportedly replied. The then-young guard wasn’t about to let it go, and he raised the bet to $5,000 and challenged the NBA icon to another round. This time, Crawford got hot and beat the basketball legend.

But beating Michael Jordan was one thing. Getting him to accept the loss was another. MJ wanted another shot, and he was ready to raise the stakes. He even asked Crawford what car he’d driven to the gym. Since he drove brand-new Mercedes-Benz, Jordan proposed the next wager.

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“I came with a Ferrari. Let’s bet our cars,” Jordan reportedly said. Crawford accepted. It was a bold move, especially after he’d already beaten the Bulls legend once. But MJ had a way of turning a casual challenge into something personal.

With their cars reportedly on the line, Michael Jordan stepped up and delivered. He went five-for-five from three-point range, making every shot and sealing the victory. Just like that, the Ferrari-versus-Mercedes showdown was over. The story gets even wilder from there. According to the lore, MJ removed Crawford’s personalized license plates from the Mercedes and drove off in his newly won car, leaving the young guard behind.

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Even before any such bet, Crawford had already seen how seriously Jordan took even a casual game. During an earlier summer pickup run, the two played on opposite teams, and MJ’s team lost, and his reaction told the story.

“The first time we actually played against each other, different teams, I think our team won. I saw how mad he was. He was pissed off. He went and sat in a corner. He just sat there,” Crawford recalled.

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It wasn’t a playoff game. There were no trophies or championship stakes. Jordan was nearing 40, yet losing a summer pickup game clearly bothered him.

“He reacted as if he had lost a Game 7. This is a summer pickup. Dude almost 40 years old. It’s Michael Jordan,” Crawford said.

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That competitive fire was real. Jamal Crawford summed up Michael Jordan’s greatness with a statement that said it all.

“MJ is better at basketball than anybody else who has done anything else.”

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The respect for Jordan went beyond his ability on the court. Their connection eventually carried over when Crawford played a younger version of MJ in a memorable 2003 Gatorade commercial. But the famous Ferrari-versus-Mercedes story comes with a catch.

In November 2025, Crawford responded to a social media post questioning if the lore was true. He responded on X with “🧢 my bro!” suggesting the story was not entirely true. Previously, he cleared up the story behind his lost Mercedes-Benz and clarified that Michael Jordan had nothing to do with it.

“I lost a car gambling in Chicago. It wasn’t with Jordan. I got in over my head. I’m a young dude on my rookie contract. So we were shooting dice, and the money escalated so fast it became air money. Now, you’re chasing the cash you already lost. I wasn’t even touching the dice; I was betting on somebody else. And when he lost, I lost.”

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Crawford was a young NBA player when he got caught up in a dice game. He wasn’t even rolling the dice himself. Eventually, he had to give up his Mercedes to cover what he owed. So, J-Crossover did lose his car gambling in Chicago, but Michael Jordan never won it in a high-stakes three-point contest.