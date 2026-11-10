“Longevity Matters”: Ex-Bulls Star Shares Honest Thoughts on Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT Debate

Michael Jordan and LeBron James continue to dominate the NBA’s greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) debate, with arguments often coming down to championships, individual dominance, and longevity. Former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley believes the length of a player’s career deserves serious consideration, especially when discussing what James has managed to accomplish well into his 40s.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking about the comparison on Yahoo Sports Daily, Beverley acknowledged that his own Chicago roots influence his choice, but before giving his verdict, he highlighted the importance of sustaining an elite level of performance in a physically demanding sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think longevity matters,” Beverley said. “I think to be able to do something at a high level, especially when it comes to being an athlete and when it comes to a demanding sport like basketball that’s so competitive, I believe that how long you do something matters,”

James’ career provides a strong example of the longevity Beverley was talking about. The forward entered the NBA in 2003 and is now playing his 24th season at 41. He has remained productive across multiple eras of basketball, becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer while collecting four championships and four regular-season MVP awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

His achievements go beyond scoring. James has earned 21 All-NBA selections and has consistently contributed as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker throughout his career. In March 2026, he also moved into sole possession of the NBA record for regular-season games played, passing Robert Parish with his 1,612th appearance. The milestone offered another measure of the durability behind his unprecedented career length.

Beverley also highlighted James’ field-goal production, pointing to the milestone of 16,000 career made field goals. While scoring records often get the spotlight, the former Bulls guard wanted the work behind those points to be recognized as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you come to 16,000 field goals ever made, obviously we talk about the points, but we’re talking about the field goals ever made. Now, he’s breaking records that he makes it look so casual while doing it. Like, you have to think we’re witnessing literally greatness in front of us,” Beverley explained. “We’re witnessing history. No one would ever do that ever again.”

Beverley also pointed to a moment that captured James’ athleticism: a reverse windmill dunk during a layup line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For him to be able to even be in a layup line and do a reverse windmill underneath, right, at the age of 41 is effing impressive,” he added.

For Beverley, the moment highlighted how remarkable it is for James to maintain that level of athleticism after more than two decades in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, longevity is only one part of the discussion. Jordan’s case rests on a different set of accomplishments. Across 15 NBA seasons, he won six championships with the Bulls, claimed five regular-season MVP awards, and earned six Finals MVP honors. He also captured 10 scoring titles and finished his career with a regular-season average of 30.1 points per game.

Despite his admiration for James’ career, Beverley’s final answer was Jordan. His connection to Chicago played a role, but he also made it clear that he considers James close to Jordan in the all-time conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So when it comes to GOAT, obviously it’s Michael Jordan,” he asserted. “Because I’m biased and I’m from Chicago, but LeBron James is, when I say steps, I mean, itsy-bitsy steps right behind Michael Jordan.”

Beverley’s take ultimately recognizes both sides of the debate. Jordan’s championship résumé and individual dominance remain central to his GOAT case, while James’ unprecedented longevity and sustained production have made his own argument difficult to dismiss. Beverley still puts Jordan first, but his comments underline just how close he believes James has come.