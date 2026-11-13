“Look at the Scout Sheet”: Darius Acuff Jr. Gives Richard Jefferson a Reality Check on Guarding Luka Doncic

Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has been one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing 1–10 start to the season. The 19-year-old has already shown that he can create his own offense, put up big numbers, and shoulder a significant responsibility for the team. But even a sensational rookie has difficult assignments in the NBA, and Luka Doncic is one of them.

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After Richard Jefferson expressed his wish to have a go at guarding the Lakers star, Acuff gave him a taste of what that challenge actually looks like.

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“I mean, Luka, of course. That’s a no-brainer. Luka. He had 40, Acuff said, on his appearance on the Road Trippin’ Show, when asked about the toughest guard he had encountered so far.

The Kings rookie guard needed no time to think.

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In this short span, he has faced star guards like Stephen Curry (Preseason), Ja Morant, and Damian Lillard.

The hosts then brought Richard Jefferson into the conversation. The former NBA champion had previously expressed his wish to guard Luka Doncic, who entered the league in 2018, the same year Jefferson retired. Asked what advice he could offer Jefferson about taking on that assignment.

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Darius Acuff Jr. was quick to point out the gap between wanting the matchup and actually dealing with it.

“I mean, I got nothing to say. I was probably in middle school, man; I got nothing to do with it; I’ll tell you the truth; I’ll tell you the truth. It’s not easy to go out there and just be like, ‘I’m guarding him.’ I can definitely say that. Look at the scout sheet. You know how they put the scout on your chair in the locker room? Look at it, it just says 38. He’s a great player, so…”

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Acuff’s reference to the scout sheet captured the challenge. Luka Doncic does not just punish defenders with his scoring; his ability to control the pace, create mismatches, and find teammates makes him difficult to contain with a conventional defensive assignment.

The rookie experienced that firsthand on November 4. Luka Doncic scored 40 points against Sacramento in a 116–103 Lakers win. Acuff still had a productive night of his own, finishing with 22 points and 12 assists. But the result served as a reminder of how much damage an elite offensive player can do, even when an opponent has a promising young guard.

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Meanwhile, Jefferson clarified that he was not suggesting Doncic would have been an easy assignment.

Richard Jefferson didn’t claim that he can guard Luka Doncic. Instead, he wanted to know how it feels. He was quick to correct it as well.

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“Yeah, I wasn’t disrespecting Luka. What I was saying is that I just wanted my chance to have him score 38 on me to see what that felt like. Like I played against MJ, Kobe, bro. I was just like, how is he destroying everyone? Like, let me, you know, sometimes you want to step in and see just to be like, okay, yeah, you walk out the ring like, ‘Yeah, that boy nice.’ That’s all. I just want to walk out the ring one time and be like, ‘Yeah, that boy nice.’”

Luka Doncic has given plenty of defenders that experience this season.

Through 11 games, he is averaging 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. His scoring stretch has included multiple 50-point performances, making Acuff’s scouting report feel less like a joke and more like a warning.

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This is what Darius Acuff wanted to say after his first matchup against Luka:

“He’s not just a great player; he’s an all-time player… a lot of respect for him, for sure.” And, speaking of his career trajectory, Acuff acknowledged that he has the aspiration to reach Luka’s standards.

“Yeah, that’s the plan, for sure.”

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Luka Doncic also had a message for the rookie after their November 4 meeting. While acknowledging Acuff’s scoring ability, the Lakers star stressed that there was more to the game than putting up points. He encouraged him to develop the other parts of his game.

“Obviously we all know he can score a lot, but he needs to just, you know, there’s a lot to a game. Obviously everybody sees that he can score.”

Acuff will have another opportunity to measure himself against Doncic when Sacramento faces the Lakers on November 20. For now, the rookie knows what awaits him. A matchup that demands more than confidence and a scouting report that might as well come with a warning.