“Look Like a Clown”: Matt Barnes Sends Strong Reply to Patrick Beverley After Viral Remarks

After Pat Bev’s clapback, no way Matt Barnes was staying quiet. The All The Smoke mogul fired another biting response to Patrick Beverley that sounds like a declaration of war than a public feud. It originally started with Pat’s commentary on Dwyane Wade which the man himself also retorted to. Barnes weighed in and things got personal very fast.

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After Beverley dragged in Derek Fisher, the stepfather of Matt’s older kids, Barnes didn’t hold back. He labeled Pat Bev a “clickbait king” who has lost the respect of his peers by attacking legends to boost his media career.

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“Never in my life have I seen an NBA journeyman role player try to call out another NBA journeyman role player,” Barnes began in a very explicit social media video he recorded while driving. “Trying to convince himself and whoever else will listen that one role player is better than the other role player. Like, what the f— are we talking about, bro?”

Barnes specifically took aim at the difference between their exits from the league, suggesting Beverley’s current career is fueled by bitterness. “I used my 14 years in the NBA as a platform for the rest of my life. I left under my own accord,” he said. “I played 14 years in life with 2 years on my deal, was paid for two extra years and was excited for next in my life. You Patrick got pushed out the league and didn’t get to finish the way you wanted to and had to go overseas and act like it was joyful and fun when you knew you missed finishing your career the way you probably should’ve.”

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Barnes is referencing the last few years of Beverley’s career that was marred with disciplinary issues. Most jarringly, he served a four-game suspension for throwing a basketball at a fan in 2024. With no NBA team picking him up, he went overseas but had to come back due to personal issues and take a shot at a media career.

However, Barnes pretty much calls him a caricature of what he used to be. “You look like a clown. Clickbait, hot takes—that’s the guy you’re trying to be instead of bringing value to this space.”

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Matt Barnes’ feud with Patrick Beverley got personal

Although he calls himself an ‘NBA journeyman roleplayer,’ Matt Barnes had an ‘enforcer’ persona on court, cemented by the legendary Kobe flinch incident. He can be no-holds barred when he wants and he did exactly that with pointed jabs at Pat Bev’s recent history.

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Beverley avoided indictment in a felony assault case involving his 15-year-old sister in February 2026. By then he had lost his spot on Barstool Sports. He proceeded to launch his own show where he drew attention for his wildest claims not limited to claiming James Harden, and then he himself, was better than Dwyane Wade.

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Barnes, who’s built a multi-platform media empire with Stephen Jackson, called out his approach to build media clout. “He gets kicked off his own show and replaced on his own show… Barstool plays in your face. Your partners don’t want you back. And you figure now, let me try to go viral. Let me try to get my own s—t off the ground by shooting at Dwyane Wade, who doesn’t f—k with no one, stays in his own lane.”

In response, Beverley got personal.

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“Bro, I’m not Derek Fisher, bro. You can take that left. You can take that right. However, you want to take that. Like Bro, this ain’t that. I’ve never mentioned you. I never spoke nothing about you. I never said anything…” Beverley said on his new podcast.

To the uninitiated, after Barnes found out his Lakers teammate, Derek Fisher is in a relationship with his ex, Gloria Govan, Barnes had a heated confrontation with him. However, they’ve buried that hatchet and are actually great co-parents and friends again.

Since Beverley went there, in his latest response, Barnes also clapped back, “Like you said and like i said, it is what it is. you’re not Derek, I’m not your sister.”

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He concluded by pointing out their differences once more, this time in their post-NBA careers. “I took my career and my path to my next career and I’m building my media empire. And what are you doing, you’re sitting up there with your button-up shirts and crossed legs, giving your hot takes on everybody.”

Barnes has lately positioned himself as the moral compass of NBA media, even calling out Stephen A. Smith. But his exchange with Pat Bev is going off the NBA realm with no signs of fizzling out. It’s now Pat’s turn.