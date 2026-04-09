“Looks Fragile Now”: Charles Barkley’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern Among NBA Fans

The Round Mound of Rebound is looking rather skeletal. Amid sporadic broadcasts of Inside the NBA on ESPN, Charles Barkley had already sparked concerns with his ill-fitting suits on what looks like a noticeably slimmer frame. But after decades of watching his Weight Watchers commercials, endorsing certain products, and his candour about his weight struggles during his NBA career, Chuck’s most recent sighting has set off alarm bells.

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The Hall-of-Famer took a picture with a fan at an airport that’s gone viral. Standing alongside a fan, the 63-year-old appeared visibly thinner in an oversized green tracksuit that seemed to hang off his newly narrowed frame. The post already racked up over 3 million views for the shock factor.

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Chuck’s struggles with his weight have been well-documented since his NBA debut. While he dominated in his prime, his weight had been a setback several times. After retirement, he’s been transparent about everything he has done to lose weight, including becoming a spokesperson for multiple weight management programs and medications.

According to some reports, Sir Charles has lost at least 65 lbs since 2023. He’s moved past a post-retirement peak of 352 pounds down toward a goal of 265. However, this visual shows a far more extreme result.

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Barkley has been an open book regarding his use of GLP-1 medications, specifically Mounjaro, to aid his transformation. Despite getting teased by Shaquille O’Neal (who is relying on bodybuilding pros and nutritionists to get fitter), Chuck even became a celebrity ambassador for the telehealth company Ro to help others navigate the process.

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Fans supported his weight loss journey as he wanted to improve his quality of life. That was until they witnessed the sheer speed and scale of Chuck’s physical transformation. This latest image has left fans grappling between awe and anxiety.

Fans want Charles Barkley to ‘stop’

The immediate reaction to Chuck’s appearance at the airport was shock. Some fans expressed immediate worry, saying, “Dude starting to look a little sick” while another echoed the sentiment in, “He’s starting to scare me. Hope he’s ok.”

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The transition from the robust, larger-than-life unfiltered star of the 1990s to his current silhouette led some to plead, “Ok Charles that’s enough.” It’s triggering a sense of protective anxiety among those who loved his healthier figure that they even said, “nah he look fragile now, stay fat yall.”

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Fans have long been commenting on Chuck’s suits looking loose on his shoulders on Inside the NBA. After he’s reviewed tunnel fashion, Charles Barkley’s airport fashion leaves a little to be desired. “He didn’t get a new wardrobe yet lol.”

On one hand, it’s concerning. However, Chuck’s lately been talking about feeling healthier than he’s ever been. It led to some support for his newfound vitality. “Bruh this man looks sooo happy and he looks like he has more energy then ever what ever he is doing keep doing it brother.”

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A few even found humor in it. Jokesters imagined what-ifs like, “Now why the couldn’t have Ozempic out when bro was playing. N—- would’ve put up Wilt numbers 😂.” Others give a warning to the active players, “They gon draft his old a– too lmao.”

While his physical transformation caused mixed feelings, there’s one thing fans believe won’t improve for Chuckster. “Still won’t be able to golf.”