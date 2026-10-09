“Clippers Are Cursed”: Matt Barnes Calls for Name Change After Kawhi Leonard-Steve Ballmer Scandal

Matt Barnes believes that LA Clippers need more than another roster overhaul to escape their latest crisis. The former NBA Champion thinks the franchise should change something fundamental, arguing that years of controversy have left an unwanted legacy attached to the organization. With the Kawhi Leonard-Steve Ballmer scandal now bringing historic penalties, Barnes has a suggestion.

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He recalls an idea he made to the Clippers owner more than a decade ago.

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Speaking with TMZ Sports at Brandon Watson’s sixth annual Celebrity Charity Softball Game, the media house asked Barnes whether he thought the Clippers were cursed.

His answer was immediate.

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“I do think the Clippers are cursed. I told [Steve] Ballmer to change the name when he first got here and everyone kind of laughed at me. They definitely need to change the name. This…energy is still on this franchise.”

Matt Barnes was also asked how the organization could move past the scandal involving Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer.

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“Man, just keep playing; that’s all they really can do. It’s an unfortunate situation. I think, obviously, they’re caught. But a lot of other teams are guilty of it as well. But it’s, you know, you gotta pay for the consequences. So, I wish Kawhi well and always wish the Clippers,” Barnes concluded.

His answer captures both sides of the problem. Barnes believes the franchise has to accept the consequences of the investigation. But he also thinks its reputation has become difficult to separate from its past. Also, he hinted at “energy” surrounding the name that needs to be changed.

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Barnes has witnessed several versions of the Clippers.

He began his NBA career with the team in 2003-04, returned in 2012, and stayed through 2015, playing alongside Chris Paul and Blake Griffin during the Lob City era. He was around during the transition from Donald Sterling’s ownership to Ballmer’s, making his call for a rebrand more than an outsider’s suggestion.

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Moreover, the current crisis is particularly damaging. The NBA itself has imposed some of the harshest penalties in league history on the franchise.

Following an independent investigation, the league concluded that the Clippers violated salary-cap circumvention rules. They facilitated off-court income opportunities between Kawhi Leonard and companies doing business with the team, including Aspiration, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics, and Lockton Insurance.

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The sanctions included a $30 million fine and a one-year suspension for Ballmer from league and team activities. It also included a loss of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033.

The league fined Leonard $700,000 with no suspension.

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Barnes’ suggestion that the Clippers change their name goes back to the franchise’s previous ownership crisis. In 2014, the league forced Sterling to sell the team after recordings of his racist remarks became public. Ballmer then purchased the franchise.

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It promised a new direction for an organization which already had a damaged reputation.

More than a decade later, another controversy has put the franchise under scrutiny. This time involving its handling of a player endorsement arrangement.

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The problems have also extended to the court.

The Clippers enter the season dealing with several injuries (adding salt to the injury). It includes Brandon Ingram’s partially torn Achilles (discovered during heel surgery) and Max Strus’ partial plantar fascia tear. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal has also been dealing with knee inflammation. Those absences leave Tyronn Lue with less room to maneuver as the team tries to navigate the fallout.

With several veterans sidelined, Lue may have to lean on younger players.

Cam Christie, Gradey Dick, and other available wings could absorb extra wing minutes, while fifth pick Keaton Wagler may take on more backcourt responsibility alongside Darius Garland. Rookies Baba Miller and Nick Martinelli could also enter the rotation sooner than planned. Jordan Miller is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to miss several months. Rui Hachimura provides scoring depth.

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Barnes does not believe a name change alone would solve every problem.

His immediate advice was to keep playing and accept the consequences. Still, his rebrand proposal reflects how deeply the current scandal has damaged public confidence in the franchise.

The Clippers once hoped Ballmer’s ownership would leave Sterling’s legacy behind. Now, with a historic punishment hanging over the organization and injuries complicating the season ahead, Barnes is questioning whether a new name is the only way to begin another reset.