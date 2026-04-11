“Lakers Are Dead Bird, Tall Grass”: LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Urges Team to Shut Down Luka Doncic

What is the Los Angeles Lakers without Luka Doncic? A team fighting to survive. They felt the aftershock of the 27-year-old’s absence in three consecutive games since his Grade 2 hamstring strain. And therefore, LeBron James’ former teammate, NBA legend Kendrick Perkins, has an idea for the Purple and Gold. Well, it might be a scathing reality, if I’m being honest.

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“The Lakers are dead bird tall grass,” the Boston Celtics legend said on ESPN’s First Take. “Like this season is over. Their first-round exit is no way in hell. You’re gonna ask a 41-year-old LeBron James to come in and lead in this tough Western Conference, to try to lead this Laker team without Luka and Austin Reaves? When the series starts, it ain’t happening. And to be honest with you, if I was the Lakers, I would just go ahead and shut Luka down for the season.”

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The message is blunt and brutal. Stretching the series for Luka sounds hopeful, yet reality bites hard. A hamstring injury rarely forgives, and even if Doncic returns, he’s far from peak. Simply because he will play a more measured, cautious game, and that might ultimately affect his efficiency. Meanwhile, the roster feels shaky. Yes, there was a 119-108 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. But that spark means little in a ruthless West.

Meanwhile, Perkins points out a major trouble that LA must address soon. “This team is dysfunctional. The role players and JJ Redick are not on one accord. JJ Redick has been calling out his role players time and time again, from Deandre Ayton. We saw him and Jarred Vanderbilt getting into it. So again, it’s a lot of dysfunction in that locker room.”

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Big Perk hit the refresh button on bitter memories from the Lakers’ Tuesday matchup against the OKC Thunder. JJ Redick’s heated moment after he benched Vando in Q2, and his blunt message to Deandre Ayton after the game.

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Meanwhile, a growing sense of accountability issues is creeping in. Rather than fully owning defeats, the narrative leans toward injuries or execution gaps. In a locker room already strained by absences, that mindset can wear thin fast, especially when players look to their coach to shoulder responsibility and preserve trust within the group.

Now the question is: When JJ Redick speaks, do his top stars—LeBron, Luka, and rising talent Austin Reaves—actually listen? The answer is yes. “But the others that are available for him right now, and when you talk about going against a Rockets team that’s gonna hang their hat on the defensive side of things, that has the defensive personnel, I’m looking at the gentlemen’s sweep,” Perkins concluded.

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At the same time, ESPN veteran Ramona Shelbourne believes that Luka Doncic might still factor into the postseason and help LeBron James “write that Hollywood ending.” But that is only possible if the Lakers can hold their fort through the first leg of the playoffs. However, a quick sweep against the Houston Rockets could shut that window fast.

Can the Lakers keep up against the Rockets with a Luka Doncic-less squad?

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown strength this season, going 43–21 with Luka Doncic, 38–21 with LeBron James, and 36–15 with Austin Reaves. However, strip away Luka and Reaves, and the picture shifts. Without Luka, they’re just 9–8 (.529), and without Reaves, 16–14 (.533). While their overall win rate sits at 64.2%, that edge feels fragile heading into a clash with the Houston Rockets.

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Meanwhile, Houston stands at 63.0% and thrives on defense, making this matchup far from comfortable. Yes, the Lakers are 2–1 against the Rockets this season, but context matters. With only LeBron James available—who still commands a 38–21 (.644) record—the burden is immense. At 41, expecting him to carry a depleted roster through a physical playoff series is risky. The margin for error shrinks, and unless role players rise quickly, keeping up with Houston feels like an uphill battle.

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So, this is where reality hits hard. The Los Angeles Lakers are staring at a brutal truth, and time is not on their side. Without Luka and Austin Reaves, the cracks are louder, and the locker room feels unsettled. And Kendrick Perkins is doubtful about LeBron’s sole efficiency at 41. Therefore, he feels the team should shut down Luka anyway and call it a season. Unless urgency turns into execution fast, this postseason dream could fade quicker than expected.