Lakers Champion Warns Jeanie Buss Chaos Can Scare Off Players & Impact Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers have never been just another franchise for Jeanie Buss. Her father built the legacy, and she has fought to protect it. But with her siblings ready to sell their remaining 17.8% stake, the family is no longer on the same page. Now, that ownership chaos could spill onto the court. And fans and players, who define the franchise, might feel its impact.

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Two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, Norm Nixon, shared his thoughts with TMZ. “That whole thing is going to change for the fans more than the players. But when guys are free agents now,” he said. “They’re going to be looking for places that have stability and places that have ownership that definitely care about the players.”

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According to Nixon, “It might throw a small cloud over it, but in the long run, I don’t think it’s going to make much difference.”

Norm Nixon’s point is simple: Everyone wants stability. In that case, free agents in the NBA might stop considering the LA Lakers as their next landing spot if the unrest continues for long. Simply put, they would most likely question whether the franchise offers the balance, commitment, and player-focused ownership they want.

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Recently, NBA analyst Damien Peters highlighted the significance of the Lakers-Jeanie Buss situation in a post on X.

“Luka Dončić was traded out of nowhere by a front office that he trusted deeply. He was then welcomed by a Lakers front office that helped put the pieces back together,” Peters wrote. “Now, the majority of that same front office has departed. Superstars value stability, and the Lakers do not have that right now.”

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Forget about free agents or potential roster prospects for LA, the current stars, particularly Luka Doncic, might feel the heat slightly more than anyone else. Rob Pelinka reportedly built the roster with Doncic’s input after Jeanie Buss assured him the Lakers would shift their focus toward his future. With the ownership turmoil unfolding, that promise now appears uncertain, potentially raising concerns about the franchise’s direction.

Meanwhile, the unrest could leave the fans questioning the franchise’s future. Jeanie Buss represents a familiar family connection, so her dispute with her siblings may create uncertainty. Fans could worry that changing ownership might weaken the identity they value.

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Right before the real drama spilled, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the free agency market and looked for players to upgrade their roster. They built a solid squad this offseason, thus strengthening their position for the next season. However, the shaky condition of the franchise could pose a threat to the dynamics.

Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss is reportedly willing to go to every extent to retain her position with the Lakers. She has already denied giving up the remaining 17.8% shares to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, while the valuation of the franchise stands at $12.5 billion. And right now, it is difficult to predict what’s next for the Buss Family and the LA Lakers.