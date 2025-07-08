Lakers Legend Calls Shaquille O’Neal ‘Idiot’ as Disgusting Incident With Media Member Finally Emerges

If Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t dunking on defenders, he was probably setting up his next prank. Known for his vibrant personality, the former Lakers star has always been a jokester — something fans still enjoy during his TNT appearances. But back in his playing days, Shaq’s antics were on a whole different level. From teammates to team staff, no one was safe from his wild sense of humor. Think his on-air pranks are funny? The locker room stories are the real slam dunks, but then not everyone will take it on a lighter note.

But that’s not all. Shaq’s pranks weren’t just playful; they were at times downright filthy. Literally. For reasons only he could explain, many of his jokes oddly involved feces. Don’t just take our word for it; even former teammate Cedric Ceballos pulled back the curtain during an appearance on Byron Scott’s podcast. Reflecting on his season and a half alongside O’Neal in L.A., Ceballos shared some truly outrageous locker room tales. And let’s just say… they’re not for the faint of heart.

It’s safe to say that Ceballos maintained his distance from Shaquille O’Neal during that time, a hilarious reason. “Shaq is a freaking idiot, man. He is and he do stuff that’s so disgusting.“ Ceballos said while bursting into laughter, but can Shaq pass it under the rug? May or may not, but that didn’t stop Ceballos from giving more insights on it. “First year with Shaq, I had the locker room next to Rudy’s equipment, the little itty bitty, right? And I have a view of the bathroom.” And you can’t guess what comes next.

Ceballos then continued, “You guys know that other locker room that’s on the other side, nobody ever takes that. So, when I first got there, they were like, “Where do you want to sit?” I was like, “What’s what’s up with this one?” The individual like, “Well, so I’m sitting there and Shaq is in there doing he can’t fit in the stall anyway, and everybody who walked by, he like he’s showing his s—.” He recalled on Scott’s podcast.

via Getty FILE: Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers stands with his hands on his hips during a National Basketball Association game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although Ceballos shared the locker room with Shaq for a short time, he couldn’t help but be shocked by the type of stuff the towering center pulled off in the locker room. Having witnessed these weird incidents, Cedric only had one question he wanted to ask Shaq: why? The former NBA star couldn’t figure out why. “He always would play with feces for some reason,” Ceballos stated after he failed to wrap his head around Shaq’s weird pleasure.

Byron Scott details a disgusting incident involving Shaquille O’Neal and a media member

As soon as Cedric Ceballos wrapped up this Los Angeles Lakers locker room story, Byron Scott couldn’t help but ask about another infamous Shaquille O’Neal incident. Yes, the one that involved the late legendary sports commentator, Chick Hearn. There’s a long-running disgusting story that Shaq once tripped Hearns in the team bus when he was on his way to the washroom. Not just that, he even allegedly went after him and snuck his dirty underpants out of the washroom.

“So the story is true then? And you might have been there at the time. I wasn’t there, but they said that you know, god rest his soul, Chick Hearn had to use the bathroom on the bus and he was trying to run to get to the restroom and Shaq put his feet out and tripped him,” Scott said, describing another play from Shaq’s book. But what comes next can have just one reaction. Ewww!

“…Chick ended up s——- on himself. And he went in the bathroom on the bus and took off his stuff, and Shaq went in to get his drawers with all the s— in them and put it in a plastic bag.” Scott said. Shaquille O’Neal has played for several teams during his time in the NBA, and it’s wild that somehow most of his teammates have one or the other insane story to tell everyone about. But, is this one true? Ceballos made this point next.

USA Today via Reuters May 26, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal laughs on the court before game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“I heard the same story. I don’t know… I don’t know if he went and got it, you know,” Ceballos said, recalling the infamous incident. “I was there when he did that, but I’m not sure if he actually got it.” While Ceballos couldn’t fully confirm whether the prank involving Chick Hearn was true, Shaq himself recently told a strikingly similar tale on his podcast. So let’s just say — where there’s smoke, there’s usually Shaq… and unfortunately, something smellier.