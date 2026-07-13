Lakers Legend Claims Bronny James, Rich Paul Are Hurting LeBron James’ Market

LeBron James‘ free agency has sparked the biggest debate of the NBA offseason. For years, every contender wanted him. Now, the conversation has shifted from where he wants to play to who is willing to take him. That change has raised uncomfortable questions about his future and legacy. Amidst the rumbling debate, Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott has offered a candid view of what James is facing heading into the 2026-27 season.

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On Byron Scott’s Fast Break, the 65-year-old questioned whether LeBron still controls his free agency. He believes the process has changed from what it once was.

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“The fact of the matter is this, listen, 10 years ago, every team was calling to get LeBron James on their team. That was 10 years ago,” Scott said. “Now, Rich Paul & Co., they are making all the calls to see who’s interested in having LeBron on their team.”

The Lakers legend also pointed out, “As far as teams that are looking at him right now, the teams are also saying, ‘All right, we’re going to take him for one year, maybe two, and do we want to take all the other shit that goes along with it? All the other antics, the people that’s working with Rich Paul and all those guys, and all the other stuff that goes along with it? Bronny James. Do you have to get Bronny James out of his Lakers deal?'”

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Byron Scott also acknowledged that James remains an elite player despite being 41. But he argued that teams now weigh his limited remaining years in the league against the long-term commitment, making his age and career stage a bigger factor than his on-court production. Teams also weigh on the supposed baggage that follows.

Earlier in January this year, an ESPN report unveiled the growing tension between LeBron James and the Lakers organization.

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Jeanie Buss reportedly grew increasingly uneasy with James’ influence behind the scenes. She believed his presence and Klutch Sports carried too much sway within the organization. As a result, Buss was uncomfortable with the growing perception that James, rather than the Lakers‘ front office, held the biggest voice in major basketball decisions.

Clearly, all 29 NBA organizations are looking into the Rich Paul and Bronny James factor that might come along with LeBron. However, the 21-year-old has a guaranteed contract in LA. Will he move? Well, per Dave McMenamin, “Once LeBron makes his decision on his next team, there could be a subsequent move made with Bronny.” He didn’t mention anything about a supposed trade, but LeBron’s decision could alter the young star’s days.

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But there is a far bigger question waiting for the King.

Can LeBron James win a championship with his new team?

Former NBA player Olden Polynice didn’t mince words on Byron Scott’s podcast. “He will not win another championship. Period. Unless he pulls a Patrick Ewing, you know, gets a ring as an ambassador for a team. But he’s not winning another ring,” he said. Meanwhile, Scott agreed. “I just don’t see a scenario right now where he can go to a team that has a chance to win a championship this upcoming year,” he noted.

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No team with a potential championship-winning roster would want to break its core to bring LeBron James. Moreover, Byron Scott sees only 3 or 4 teams with a real shot at the 2027 title. Pointing to OKC, San Antonio, and New York, he added Philly, which could climb with Jaylen Brown. Even so, the legend doubts those young contenders would risk disrupting their chemistry by adding a 41-year-old star.

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LeBron James can still be the best third or fourth option on any team. However, the biggest concern is that he wouldn’t want to be a part of the second unit in every matchup. Therefore, Rich Paul & Co. are likely at teams that could reach the next level with LeBron. But that “next-level” isn’t winning a title.