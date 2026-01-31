Lakers Legend Demands Shaquille O’Neal Treatment for Star That JJ Redick No Longer Trusts

For Deandre Ayton, the debate around his future in Los Angeles has intensified. After that, no team would want him! Everything boils down to DA’s low-impact presence on the floor. However, for LA’s own James Worthy, Coach Redick needs to be patient and show trust in the big man.

“He’s so important to this team. They brought him here for a reason,” Worthy said. Now, last season, the Lakers’ trade attempt for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams fell through. So, Ayton was the only option available in the trade pool. “And so he’s here!” James Worthy explained.

“From now on until you know the playoffs, they’ve got to make sure that he’s tough and that he’s efficient and that he’s a big part of what they’re trying to do. And the way you do that is you feed the beast, and you tell him that, you know, we need you every night.” In simple terms, the 64-year-old gave the Los Angeles Lakers the roadmap to boost Ayton and motivate him for the games ahead.

Most importantly, Deandre Ayton put up a great game against the Washington Wizards on Friday. The 27-year-old scored 28 points and 13 rebounds, which helped LA win 142-111 in Washington.

James Worthy further explained that winning games always matters in the NBA, no matter who the opponent is. However, he pushes back against people downplaying wins just because they came against a weaker team like the Wizards. To him, an NBA team is still an NBA team, and winning streaks should be respected. Moreover, basketball is a game of efficiency.

“For me, you have to understand the game. The game is about getting buckets. And sometimes when your threes aren’t falling, you’ve got to get buckets,” Worthy added. “Why not go to a guy? I think he’s shooting like what, 58% from the field. That’s pretty good. That’s Shaq. Like nobody complains about Shaq getting those types of numbers, right? If this were Shaq in the Laker uniform. Oh, that’s you know that’s Shaq being Shaq.”

Unlike Shaquille O’Neal, Deandre Ayton lacks the Lakers’ faith

The Lakers’ head coach had reduced Ayton’s minutes, especially in the fourth quarters of the games. Redick was forced to close the nights with Jaxson Hayes playing as center just because of DA’s dip in performance. Back in the day, Shaquille O’Neal never faced such a situation. However, things changed on Friday as DA posted a crucial double-double against the Wizards. And LeBron James, like many in the league, feels this could be the beginning of a new chapter for the young big man.

“It’s our job to feed him. Feed the beast,” looks like Bron too thought like James Worthy. “Tonight, he was very active; he was 12-for-14, converted everything in the paint pretty much. He started off with good energy, was dunking a lot too, that’s great for us, and rebounding. When he’s rebounding, it gives us an opportunity to get out and play fast. He’s been key for our wins, for sure.”

Across the last five games, Deandre Ayton averaged 11.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. He shot an efficient 55.6% from the field, making 25 of 45 attempts, while not attempting a single three-pointer. At the free-throw line, he was strong at 87.5%, converting 7 of 8 shots. His scoring fluctuated, but his overall efficiency stayed solid.

The message from the Lakers legend is clear: the Lakers must trust Ayton more. They need to let him follow in Shaquille O’Neal’s footsteps as a center and rely on him when he averages over 50% from the paint. Often, it requires just a little bit of faith to turn the tables.