Lakers Make Decision on Magic Johnson’s Return While Rob Pelinka Remains in Control

On Sunday, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was at Crypto.com Arena for Pat Riley’s statue unveiling ceremony. And it may not be a one-off appearance. Years after his abrupt departure from the Purple and Gold, Johnson’s relationship with the franchise appears to be on the mend, as new owner Mark Walter ushers in a fresh chapter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Los Angeles Lakers officially named Lon Rosen President of Business Operations on February 19. He replaced longtime executive Tim Harris, who had been with the franchise for more than three decades. The new president spoke about the internal changes, with Rob Pelinka continuing his role, and the possibility of the return of long-time friend Magic Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told reporters that Magic Johnson will surely be around the franchise, while no official title has been planned for him with the Lakers at the moment. “Earvin is one of the most unique individuals I’ve known in my life, and he’s one of my closest friends,” Rosen said.

“Obviously, he’s a huge fan of the Lakers, but he’s not going to be, ‘Hey, Rob, go sign this player. Do that.’ He’ll always be involved with all the teams that he’s involved in, but no, he’s not going to have day-to-day involvement at all. He is a super Laker fan, and he’ll continue to be a super Laker fan. It’s not bad to have that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosen even stated that he had known Magic Johnson since they were 19 years old. In fact, his first job was an internship with the Lakers before he went on to be the agent for Johnson. That’s why the new Lakers President of Business Operations trusts the Lakers legend. Although an official title for Magic Johnson is not set, he has more freedom to speak with the front office.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations had abruptly stepped down from his post at the end of the 2018-19 season. When he resigned, he spoke on ESPN and aired his issues about Rob Pelinka and how Harris’ influence was a roadblock. “I didn’t like that Tim Harris was too involved in basketball. He’s supposed to run the Lakers’ business, but he was trying to come over to our side,” Johnson concluded.

With his ties to Walter and Rosen from the Dodgers as well, Magic Johnson can have more honest communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Pelinka’s role comes with a caveat

While Rosen safeguarded the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka’s future, there are some changes related to that front. “I just run the business side, Rob’s empowered to do what he does,” Rosen said. “Look, I have a really good relationship with Rob. I’ve known Rob Pelinka from when he was representing Kobe [Bryant]. I met him many, many years ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he plans no change for Pelinka, two new advisors will assist the GM. The Lakers hired Farhan Zaidi and Andrew Friedman, two key executives from the LA Dodgers, for advisory roles. The latter is currently the president of baseball operations and was one of Walter’s first hires when he took over the Dodgers in 2014.

In an expected restructuring after the team’s $10 billion sale, owner Mark Walter is now putting his stamp on the franchise. Clearly, moving on from the Buss family structure. How that works in the long run, only time will tell.