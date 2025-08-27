Love Showers Down Scottie Pippen’s Family as Ex-Wife Larsa Leads Celebrations for Special Day

Larsa Pippen might be known for her red carpet looks and reality TV headlines, but when it comes to her kids, she drops the glam and shows up every time. This week, love poured in across timelines and text threads alike as the Pippen family came together to celebrate a special milestone. There were no stages or arenas this time, just parents, siblings, and the kind of posts that remind you what family really means.

Preston Pippen turned 23. Over on Instagram Stories, Scottie Pippen Jr. threw it back with a childhood photo of him and Preston at the beach, in matching shirts and sneakers. The caption was short but nostalgic: “Happy Birthday PP🎂,” tagging his younger brother. But he wasn’t alone.

Larsa made sure to lead the way for her family, as she posted a photo alongside Preston, both matching in sleek black outfits. “Happy Birthday, my love! You make my heart smile every single day. Love u so much @prestonpippen,” she wrote. The post radiated proud mom energy, heartfelt, and effortlessly stylish. Sure, her boys weren’t at her 51st birthday bash, but they still sent a bouquet and a heartfelt card. Her story simply read: “Thx kids.” That quiet nod was all she needed. It was never about who’s seen on the red carpet. It’s about who shows up when it counts.

Preston himself shared a moment, an exchange with his father, Scottie Sr. “Can we do a dinner tonight for my bday, instead of tmrw?” he texted. Scottie replied, “Whatever you want son, I’m glad to be in your company.” Preston captioned the screenshot: “this is what gentle parenting looks like 🤌🏾.”

When it comes to parenting, Larsa and Scottie don’t miss. A few months ago, both parents were there in person, wearing caps and gowns, with proud faces, as Preston graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a business degree. The entire Pippen crew, including Sophia, Justin, and Scottie Jr., were in attendance. Despite their split, Scottie and Larsa always make sure to be in major moments in their kids’ lives.

Larsa Pippen puts family above all

While Preston soaked in his birthday love, his older brother was making major moves. Scottie Pippen Jr., now with the Memphis Grizzlies, just broke into the top 10 for steals on NBA 2K. Off the court, he signed with WME Basketball, positioning himself for growth and long-term brand power. The announcement post was clean: “Welcome to the family, Scotty Pippen.” Down in the comments? The elder Pippen, with a cool, simple message: “👊🏾🙏🏿congrats and welcome.” What made it better? He’s already repped by WME himself. Then came Larsa’s comment: “Let’s go❤️.” NBA mom energy, executed perfectly.

From bitter custody battles to joint graduations, Scottie and Larsa have evolved. Their shared parenting mission now runs without friction. Even Larsa’s drama with exes, her split from Marcus Jordan, and her current relationship with Jeff Coby all take a backseat when it comes to her kids. She said it herself during RHOM promo: “We literally raise our kids the same way.”

Coby, a former pro baller with a resume that includes overseas leagues, spends time coaching her sons, helping with plays, breaking down game tape with Scottie Jr., and bonding with the family over board games. Larsa was hesitant at first. After her kids expressed discomfort over her previous relationships, she drew a line. Jeff had to connect with her, yes, but more importantly, with her children. Now? They talk engagement rings. She’s dropped hints about a wedding.

This birthday was a quiet flex on how far this family has come. From a high-profile divorce to public disagreements, Scottie and Larsa now show up in sync. Just family, grounded and still choosing each other when it matters.