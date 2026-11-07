Luka Doncic Knocks Michael Jordan Off His Perch After 40 Years as Lakers Star Takes Over JJ Redick’s Role in Comeback Win

Buckets have become almost automatic for Luka Doncic; last night he recorded yet another fifty ball. In his opening stretch, Doncic regularly made entries in the history books. Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar moved past Michael Jordan in one of the NBA’s most exclusive early-season records. At the same time, he gave fans another glimpse of his growing influence inside the team.

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A small breather for coach JJ Redick!

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Moreover, his latest 53-point performance against Portland was not just about putting the ball in the basket. Doncic also helped steer the Lakers through a difficult comeback.

Luka Doncic reached 361 points through his first nine games of the season, moving ahead of Michael Jordan’s 347-point mark from the 1986–87 campaign. The comparison stretches back to the NBA-ABA merger. Barring that, it’s also highest since Wilt Chamberlain’s 472 in the 1962-63 season.

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It’s undoubtedly a sought-after record amid the Slovenians’ collection of accolades. To name one, he also became the first NBA player to make seven straight games with at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five triples made. Generational!

These records emerged as Luka Doncic helped the Lakers defeat the Blazers 124-118 in NBA Cup group. Notably, it’s a valiant bounce back after a humiliating defeat against the Warriors .

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The Lakers needed almost everything Doncic could offer.

Portland built a 16-point lead in the first half, while Los Angeles struggled to find its shooting touch. The home side missed its first 15 three-point attempts, and Doncic himself missed his first five from beyond the arc. Then came a moment that changed the mood inside Crypto.com Arena. From near the opposite free-throw line, he launched a 61-foot shot that banked in at the halftime buzzer, cutting Portland’s lead to 60–53.

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That’s when the hell broke loose.

Luka Doncic took over after the break, scoring 20 points in the third quarter alone. The Lakers produced a 17–0 run and eventually turned a double-digit deficit into a 16-point advantage of their own. Portland made one more push in the fourth, cutting the margin to four, but Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 10 points in the closing stretch. Luka Doncic sealed the game with a jumper in the clutch.

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Luka Doncic pulls a JJ Redick

The 53-point display also extended a remarkable run. Doncic has now scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games, joining Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant and George Mikan as the only Lakers to reach that mark.

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There was another telling moment during the comeback.

Luka Doncic stepped into the huddle and took a clipboard, drawing a play with Walker Kessler drawing his head into it. It was an unusual sight, but it fit the relationship Redick has been building with his star guard. Rather than simply carrying the offense, Luka Doncic took ownership of the team’s decisions and communication.

That leadership has roots in the work Doncic put in during the offseason.

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He had earlier detailed a more disciplined approach to conditioning, including changes to his diet, cardio work, and a month away from basketball. The goal was not simply to look different. It was to improve his ability to sustain his workload and remain effective deep into games.

Luka Doncic also took responsibility for bringing the group together before the season. He organised a team trip to Slovenia in August, where the Lakers spent time bonding away from the court. The itinerary included rowing competitions at Lake Bled and unusual scrimmages involving physio balls. No wonder all his assists look flashy; the bond is evident right there.

Collin Sexton even came away from one session with a bloody lip, a reminder that the competitive edge was never far away.

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The chemistry has also shown up in the lighter moments.

Doncic and Reaves have developed an easy rapport, often trading jokes during post-game interviews. Against Portland, Reaves backed up that connection with 25 points, while Walker Kessler contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Lakers needed all three as Portland threatened to erase their late lead.

Doncic’s latest performance therefore offered more than another scoring record.

He is producing historic numbers while taking on a larger role in the Lakers’ leadership structure.