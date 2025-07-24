Magic Johnson Asks Fans for Favour During Family Vacation on $1.4 Million Yacht

Year after year, Magic Johnson’s summer voyages have become as anticipated as the NBA Finals, quietly establishing a legacy of luxury and family bonding that rivals any sports dynasty. For the five-time NBA champion and business mogul, these Mediterranean escapes seemingly serve as both a celebration of achievements and a cherished reboot, blending the opulence of mega-yachts with the nostalgia of throwing it back to the good old days with his family. What remains fascinating—and not widely known—is that this annual tradition unofficially started over two decades ago, and it’s still going quite strong.

This summer, Magic’s Euro-escapade took a particularly exclusive turn. The Johnson family set sail on a $1.4 million chartered yacht, not just for leisure but to keep a tradition alive that has even drawn cameo appearances from icons like Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J in past years. With each trip, Magic Johnson has also cultivated a routine of sharing snapshots and moments on social media, giving fans a VIP ticket inside a world far removed from the hardwood court yet equally dazzling.

The current highlight making waves? Magic Johnson, amid sun-drenched decks and family laughter, shared a heartfelt request while moored off irresistibly turquoise waters in Formentera, Spain. In a brief clip, Magic faced his followers and asked for a simple favour: “I want everyone to see how beautiful the turquoise water is in Formentera.”

The moment, framed by the sight of him gleefully holding up two gleaming lobsters at Juan y Andrea beach club, layered the lavishness of the trip with a relatable, almost childlike wonder—a reminder that even a legend can still be awed by nature’s magic.

But Magic didn’t stop at scenic postcards. Shortly after his Formentera shout out, fans were treated to a flashback-worthy disco bash onboard the family’s yacht. Channeling New York’s iconic Studio 54, the Johnsons rolled out “Club 32 disco night,” complete with retro outfits. Magic’s caption—“Welcome to Club 32 disco night on the yacht with the Johnson family! Instead of the famous Studio 54 in NY this is Club 32 in the med!”—was a hit, proving the Lakers icon still knows how to command the spotlight, on and off the court.

