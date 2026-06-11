Magic Johnson Calls OG Anunoby “True Hero” After Knicks’ Historic Game 4 Win vs Spurs

Magic Johnson was all of us after witnessing the New York Knicks orchestrate the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday night, in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Staring into a catastrophic 29-point first-half pit against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks stunned Madison Square Garden and beyond by mounting a second-half surge for the books. But to secure a breathtaking 107-106 victory in Game 4, they needed what Karl-Anthony Towns declared was the “right hand of God.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

OG Anunoby single-handedly, quite literally, pulled New York within one win of their first championship in 53 years, a wait dating back to 1973 and, in one of those twists only sports can write, the last time these two franchises shared a Finals stage was 1999, when it was the Spurs walking away champions. The Garden was on its feet, and everyone watching was speechless. Fortunately, Magic Johnson found the right words for how we’re all feeling right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just watched the Knicks make the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history!” Johnson tweeted. “The first and second half were two completely different stories – the Spurs dominated in the first half and Knicks stormed back in the second. Jalen Brunson put the team on his back with his 36-point performance but OG Anunoby was the true hero tonight, finishing with 33 points AND the game-winning tip in!”

The post spread fast, and it’s easy to see why. It captured, in one breath, exactly how lopsided and then how upside-down this game became. Magic also didn’t skip where it went sorely wrong for the Spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“De’Aaron Fox made a huge mistake when he got the ball with seconds left in the fourth and decided to go for a layup instead of dribbling the ball out to be fouled. I think the Spurs have another win in them and the Series will stretch out to 6 or 7 games, but I still see the Knicks winning it all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a single post, the Lakers legend summarized what Game 4 truly was: the Spurs squandering a series-tying opportunity, and OG Anunoby exploiting it. His crunch-time heroics make him the savior of the game, if not the entire series.

OG Anunoby Validates Magic Johnson, Creating True Cinema Late in Game 4

The historical weight of OG Anunoby’s performance cannot be overstated. After trimming New York’s series lead to 2-1 on Monday, a Spurs team appearing in the Finals for the first time since 2014 and riding the breakout brilliance of Victor Wembanyama through a grueling seven-game conquest of the Thunder in the West – looked every bit the part early on tonight, completely overwhelming the home team.

ADVERTISEMENT

They seemed to seal the game by halftime with a 29-point lead – the largest in NBA Finals history, surpassing the previous record of 24 points set by the Celtics over the Lakers in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Anunoby lit up the second half with lethal floor spacing, scoring 19 of his career-high 33 postseason points after the break. He punished San Antonio’s defense by knocking down a blistering seven three-pointers.

What really changed the gravity of the game came in the final 16 seconds. Jalen Brunson missed a two and Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox caught the ball. He had the chance to make an easy layup, a game-winner for San Antonio if things had gone differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he made what Charles Barkley dubbed a “bonehead” decision to go up for the shot, giving Anunoby ample opportunity to leap into the play and block it.

If Fox had dribbled out the clock instead, the possession wouldn’t have landed back in New York’s hands, and he’d likely have taken the blame regardless. But that blunder got overshadowed seconds later. Despite it, the Spurs were still up 106-105. Then Jalen Brunson attempted a three over a crowd of defenders with 1.2 seconds left. The shot bounced off the rim, but OG leaped to tip it home.

It was his second career go-ahead field goal in the final five seconds of a playoff game, the kind of cold-blooded reliability that’s quietly become his trademark in a Knicks uniform. The final box score read 107-106 in New York’s favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

And after winning the game, he did the most cinematic thing – the heroic walk-off without looking back, even as his teammates crowded him and the celebrity row was catching their breaths.

He was giving a cool post-game interview when Karl-Anthony Towns jumped in to hug the forward and scream, “I LOVE YOU, MAN!” KAT carried the same energy into the post-game presser, but Anunoby was determined to be the cool guy.

“We’re resilient. We never give up… they went on a run — we knew we were gonna go on our own run,” he said minutes after his clutch play.

ADVERTISEMENT

That signature, hilariously understated demeanor continued in the post-game presser. When asked:

“You just hit the game-winning shot in an NBA Finals game in front of your home crowd. How does that feel?”

Anunoby simply replied, “Uh, it feels cool. I mean, everyone’s pretty excited. I’m excited too,” in a starkly monotonous voice.

Even Mitchell Robinson couldn’t resist poking fun at OG’s post-game personality, contrasting it with his energetic late-game plays:

“He crashed. Usually he takes some days off.”

No days off for OG Anunoby yet. New York now leads the series 3-1, one win away from ending that 53-year title drought. In the same message where he crowned him the hero, Magic Johnson warned that the Spurs still possess the ability to stretch this series out. But with OG on the floor, Magic’s gone back to his earlier prediction: the Knicks are going to break it.