Magic Johnson Can’t Contain His Excitement After Washington Commanders’ $96 Million Announcement

Magic Johnson’s post-NBA life has been an interesting ride in terms of business. His love for Los Angeles is nothing less than what Jerry Buss had back in the late 70s. Thus reaching far and wide, the legendary point guard is a part-owner of all things LA. From the WNBA’s LA Sparks to the MLS’s Los Angeles FC. But shifting his eyes towards Washington in the NFL, the Commanders have some big news, and Johnson just can’t keep calm!

The Washington Commanders and star wideout Terry McLaurin have agreed to a three-year contract extension, ending his hold-in just ahead of the season opener. The deal ensures the All-Pro receiver will suit up against NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the agreement on Monday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

Now, the 66-year-old NBA legend took to his X handle to tweet: “I’m thrilled that we resigned Terry McLaurin! Job well done by my partner Josh Harris and GM Adam Peters. This is great news for Commander players, our organization and all Commander fans! Terry is more than just a great football player, he is an outstanding leader and does tremendous things in the DMV community.”

Fans quickly pointed out that a simple hyphen between “re” and “signed” could have saved plenty of confusion under Magic’s tweet. Still, the buzz it created only added to the fun. So, without dragging it further, let’s dive into why the five-time NBA champion seemed so thrilled about a wide receiver re-signing with the franchise.

Terry McLaurin’s decision just added to Magic Johnson’s happiness

Terry McLaurin finally turned the page on a messy offseason saga, locking in a three-year deal worth up to $96 million with the Washington Commanders. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news while his agents, Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura, put the stamp on it. The extension ends his hold just in time to suit up against the New York Giants in Week One.

Before this breakthrough, frustration ran loud and clear. McLaurin even admitted, “I’ve been pretty frustrated, not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I’ve created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here, so this is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be.” His honesty hit the fanbase right in the chest.

Now the payoff feels massive. A Second team All-Pro. A two-time Pro Bowler. 82 catches. One thousand 96 yards. Thirteen touchdowns, the most in his career. Add the Commanders’ first NFC Championship Game trip in 33 years, and suddenly this deal screams legacy. McLaurin is no longer just a wide receiver catching passes. He is the face carrying Washington’s heartbeat into another era.

Terry McLaurin turned chaos into celebration, and Magic Johnson could not have scripted it better. From contract drama to community love, the wideout stamped his loyalty on Washington soil. The timing feels poetic, right before the first whistle of a fresh season. With stats that roar and leadership that glows, McLaurin now anchors a new chapter the Commanders can proudly call their own.