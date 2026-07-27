Magic Johnson Clears Stance on Luka Doncic-Influenced Summer Signings for Lakers

Despite having LeBron James on the roster, it was Luka Doncic who was recruiting players last season. This time around, the Slovenian once again made demands that have been fulfilled with the plethora of incoming stars. Some may criticize the influence, but Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is surely loving the decisions so far.

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“I said this offseason the Lakers had to get younger, more athletic, and faster, and they did just that,” in a three-post thread on X, the five-time NBA champion said. “We got a young, athletic center in Walker Kessler who can score and is a great rim protector, and I was so happy they signed two-time All Defensive player Matisse Thybulle!

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I’ve enjoyed watching the two young players Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes. Sexton’s speed and quickness, and Grimes’ scoring and defense make them two great pickups for the Lakers!”

Johnson is happy with the LA roster assembled in the offseason. And it has Doncic’s fingerprints all over it. It began with a desire for “an A-list center.”

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According to Slovenian basketball reporter Iztok Franko, Doncic “pushed hard” for the Lakers to acquire Walker Kessler. Rob Pelinka obliged and traded two unprotected first-round picks (2031 and 2033), including first-round swap rights in 2028 and 2030, to bring Kessler in on a four-year $130 million contract.

It was similar to last off-season, when Doncic played a hands-on role in recruiting Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart. Doncic reached out to Smart and emphasized how much he would love to play alongside the 2022 DPOY.

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The Slovenian shared the same agent as Ayton, which further helped in his recruitment. So, even this summer, Luka worked his magic.

“His fingerprints are all over this roster,” according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Doncic had a lot of influence on the Lakers’ roster overhaul this summer.

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“I’m not saying that Luka told Rob Pelinka specifically every one of these names, but certainly there’s an endorsement. … Walker Kessler, get me an A-list center. Here’s your A-list center. One of the best rim protectors and a guy who can roll toward the rim, play offense with Luka.”

After a blockbuster trade for center Walker Kessler, they signed three more players, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton in a half-hour span. Plus, the addition of Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney, and former teammate Jaden Hardy were made to bolster the roster. Recently, the Lakers even agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with Thybulle.

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Reports revealed that the two-time All-Defensive team player spoke with JJ Redick and Luka Doncic before accepting the offer. Another key decision was based on Slovenian’s wishes. Doncic “wanted to play with Austin Reaves,” and the Lakers offered a four-year, $185 million deal. Just like Magic Johnson, Luka is excited about the changes, too.

“I think we have a really good team,” Doncic said, via BasketNews. “I’m very excited to start the next season. Obviously, last season didn’t end how we wanted, so we’re excited for the new season.”