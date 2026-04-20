Magic Johnson Comparison Is “A Knock” to LeBron James, Says DeMarcus Cousins

For much of his career, LeBron James generated genuine blowback whenever he bypassed a shot. If he made a pass, someone in the media would say he should have pulled the trigger. The criticism came so frequently and was so irritating to those who understood the game that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who worked with James in the Olympics, admitted it would “really anger” him.

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That same playmaking instinct, once treated as a character flaw, produced 13 assists and a 107-98 Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Saturday. With Luka Dončić (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) sidelined, the offensive burden shifted almost entirely onto LeBron James as a creator. He responded by controlling the game from the opening quarter, including eight assists in the first period as the Lakers grabbed early control and never gave it back. On the back of that performance, a debate has broken out over what name to attach to this version of James. Former Lakers guard Derek Fisher reached for Magic Johnson. One former NBA All-Star reached for something else entirely.

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Speaking on the Spectrum SportsNet Live post-game show, five-time champion Derek Fisher said James had entered a new phase, framing it as a shift toward manipulation and control over athleticism. “We could say this is his Magic Johnson era right now,” Fisher said. “You can still win championships with a guy like him leading the charge.” Fisher went on to add: “To me, watching Magic, the way he can manipulate and control the game without being the fastest or the most athletic, it’s not a downgrade to say at this stage of LeBron’s journey that he’s like Magic.” The comments followed a night in which James posted 19 points on 9-for-15 shooting, 13 assists, and two steals; his eight first-quarter assists alone set the tone for the Lakers’ entire balanced attack.

Responding to Fisher’s comparison on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Monday, DeMarcus Cousins agreed with the playmaking observation but pushed back hard on the framing. “Say he’s in his Magic Johnson era, it’s kind of a knock to LeBron,” Cousins said. “Nothing against Magic, but I take it as a knock to LeBron. This is a guy that’s proven since he stepped foot in this league to be one of the greatest playmakers to ever touch the floor.” For Cousins, the real point is that James’s playmaking has never been a late development or a pivot forced by age. To him, it has always been central to who he is. “It’s kind of funny because this was something that was kind of frowned upon early on in his career as being the guy that likes to make the right play,” he said. “And we fast forward to 20-plus years later in the league, and he’s still doing that exact same thing.” The pushback also fits a familiar pattern in how James is discussed, where comparisons to other all-time greats often spark debate over whether they elevate or diminish his unique all-around profile.

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The historical record supported Cousins’ case. In Game 1, James passed the 2,100-career playoff assist mark and joined Magic Johnson as one of the only players to reach that milestone. Johnson averaged 11.2 assists per game across his 13-year career and led the Lakers to five championships during the Showtime era. James, meanwhile, has averaged 7.2 assists per game over more than two decades while also carrying a significantly heavier scoring burden. What stood out in Game 1 was not a reinvention, but an emphasis. With key scorers unavailable, James leaned fully into playmaking, delivering a performance that resembled a traditional floor general without abandoning the scoring identity that has defined his career.

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The Full-Circle Moment of LeBron James

James’s impact went far beyond the box score. Operating as the lone primary creator, he orchestrated the offense from the opening possession, picking apart the defense and creating clean looks across the floor. His eight first-quarter assists immediately established control and allowed the Lakers to dictate tempo for the rest of the night.

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That playmaking unlocked the entire roster. Luke Kennard led all scorers with 27 points, while Deandre Ayton added 19. Marcus Smart contributed 15, and Rui Hachimura chipped in 14, all benefiting from the structure James created. It was less about numbers and more about control, the kind that turns a short-handed team into a functional playoff offense.

Imago Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket agianst Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The same trait that critics once weaponized against LeBron James, his preference for the right pass over the spectacular shot, is now the thing that has held a shorthanded playoff team together. “Credit to Bron,” Cousins said. “It’s just incredible for him to be at this stage and still be able to have an impact on the game. Not just scoring 30, 40 points, but having 13 assists, two turnovers, being a playmaker, and controlling the entire playoff game. This is one of the most complete basketball players to ever play this game.”

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“I’ve been in every situation that you could ever imagine as a basketball player,” James said after the game. “The only thing I predetermine is how I prepare.” Twenty-three seasons in, that preparation continues to evolve with the moment. Whether it looks like scoring dominance or pure playmaking, performances like this suggest the debate is not about what era he is in, but how many versions of greatness he has already sustained.